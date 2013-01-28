ACHC Moves Into New Headquarters

ACHC transitions into its new, state of the art building.

The Accreditation Commission for Health Care, Inc. (ACHC) is pleased to announce that it has relocated to its new headquarters in Cary, NC. The move took place Dec. 17, 2012 and marks the end of a two-year building project spearheaded by ACHC board member General Matthew Whittington.

General Whittington highlighted the monumental move, saying, “ACHC has world class employees that are now able to work in a world class facility. We are excited to see the growth that ACHC will continue to experience.”

The 30,000 sq. ft. building boasts a large training room that will be utilized for educational events benefiting clients, surveyors, and employees. Additional amenities include a fitness/wellness facility, collaborative meeting spaces, a large gathering area, and updated state-of-the-art technology.

José Domingos, CEO at ACHC, added, “The new headquarters is a symbol of ACHC's unrelenting commitment to its customers, and we are excited to call this new building home. Our new facility will allow for enhanced efficiencies in communication and internal process which will positively influence the overall accreditation experience.”

ACHC will maintain the same lines of communication including phone number, e-mail, and fax number. The new mailing address will be changed to:

139 Weston Oaks Court

Cary, NC 27513

ACHC is a not-for-profit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. They are ISO 9001:2008 certified and have CMS Deeming Authority for Home Health, Hospice and DMEPOS. ACHC is the provider's choice for accreditation because of personal account managers, relevant and realistic standards, competitive pricing and a friendly, consultative approach to accreditation. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization's dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

