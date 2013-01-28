Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc. (NTC) to "Rock Out Cancer" at 2013 Relay For Life of Palm Harbor

Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc., has announced its participation in the 2013 Relay For Life of Palm Harbor event—for the fourth year in a row—to help raise funds and bring awareness in the fight against cancer.

Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc. (NTC) will fight against cancer for the fourth consecutive year at the Relay For Life of Palm Harbor event, to be held on April 12, 2013, at Palm Harbor University High School. NTC has previously raised a total of $33,000 in donations for the American Cancer Society and plans to increase that number with this year's contributions.

Relay For Life is an overnight, 18-hour event held by the American Cancer Society. It is dedicated to honoring cancer survivors and remembering loved ones lost, while also raising awareness and money to help eradicate the disease. Teams of people camp out around a track, and members of each team take turns walking around the track for the duration of the event. More than 3.5 million people participate each year in Relay For Life events in a worldwide effort, and NTC is continuing to participate in battling the disease.

The 2013 theme for Relay For Life of Palm Harbor is “Rock Out Cancer,” and each team chooses a different rock band for its team name. NTC chose “KISS,” paired with the slogan “KISS Cancer Goodbye.” NTC's VP of Marketing, Joellen Raiti, has joined the Relay For Life Committee Palm Harbor Chapter as Publicity Chair for the second consecutive year.

“We are ready to chip in and take our stand in ending this terrible disease,” commented Raiti. “We've all experienced the devastation cancer brings by touching just one life, and we are dedicated to making a difference.”

As Publicity Chair, Raiti is helping to get the word out to as many people as possible who can support, donate to, and join the 2013 Relay For Life event. She is leading her NTC “KISS” team by hosting a variety of fundraisers at her Nationwide Title Clearing office leading up to the event, including hot dog lunches, Valentine's Day raffles and bake sales, and a St. Patrick's Day silent auction.

While NTC's clientele in the residential mortgage banking industry is located throughout the country, NTC's executives and employees are active in helping out in their local community of Tampa Bay. NTC employees have held holiday toy drives, blood drives and clothing drives, and actively volunteers each month at HEP (Homeless Emergency Project) in Clearwater. Relay For Life Palm Harbor is the largest employee-volunteer event that NTC helps sponsor; NTC employees from all social, economic and ethnic groups come together to help raise money for cancer research and to support cancer survivors.

Raiti added, “Our team is doing its part to make sure that cancer never steals another year of anyone's life. Saving lives from cancer starts from one team, one participant, and one dollar at a time.” All funds raised for this event remain local to benefit Palm Harbor residents.

To visit NTC's team link, visit main.acsevents.org/goto/NTC2013.

To find out more information about Relay For Life Palm Harbor, FL, visit http://www.relayforlife.org and search for “Palm Harbor.”

About Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc.:

Based in Palm Harbor, Florida, and founded in 1991, Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc. (NTC) is a privately-owned leading service provider to the residential mortgage industry, serving mortgage lenders, servicers and investors, including eight of the top 10 residential mortgage servicers in the country. NTC earned the position of #2,730 on the 2012 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, ranking #36 in Tampa and #46 in the real estate industry. The company's land records and document experts are able to track and fulfill county document requirements for close to 3,600 recording jurisdictions nationwide. NTC specializes in providing land records research, lien release services, assignment services, final document tracking, document retrieval and other custom business solutions. For more information, visit the company's website at nwtc.com.

