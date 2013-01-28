Otel.com Announces Dubai Hotel Deals

Dubai is perceived by many as being a luxury destination, so most people don't bother to look for cheap hotels in Dubai. On the other side, otel.com announces new hotel deals on their official website for travelers.

When thinking about Dubai, people have only one image in their minds: the imposing 7 star luxury hotel of Burj al Arab. So if asked about Dubai hotels, they automatically assume that there are only luxury hotels in Dubai.

An online tourism company from New York, otel.com, emphasizes that the city is a destination that can fit to every budget, provided that people are armed with the right information about where they can find accommodation in Dubai. As a result, they announce new discounts on hotels in order to encourage people to discover the hidden charm of Dubai. ‘There is a hidden charm of Dubai', says CEO of Met Global, the company that owns otel.com, ‘and through offering our clients the possibility to find cheap Dubai hotels we are also offering them the possibility to discover the hidden meaning of the city: beyond the imposing luxurious buildings, the rich people and the famous 7 star hotel. And the best thing about spending your holidays in this city is that you'll get great accommodation conditions at great prices with our new Dubai hotel discounts and a unique experience that many people are afraid to try'.

Some of the Dubai hotel deals that visitors can find on the official Otel website include:

1. The Palace The Old Town Hotel

The 5 star hotel is by far one of the most exotic places to check in for a holiday. The hotel is close to Dubai's many touristic attractions, such as Burj Dubai, Dubai Zoo, the Waterbird Sanctuary, and so on. In the hotel, visitors have access to a Tour Desk, Bathtub, slippers, laundry service, balcony / terrace, food court and restaurant, bars, fitness center, internet access and currency exchange.

2. Raffles Dubai Hotel

Another 5 star hotel with very positive reviews from previous visitors, Raffles has the power to impress even the pickiest of the travelers. It is a pyramid-shaped hotel with 19 floors – a building that is considered to have set high standards to the 21st century's architecture. It has its own botanical garden where people can admire the 4 elements of Life (water, earth, fire and air) in an enchanting spectacle.

3. Radisson Blu Downtown Hotel

The hotel features a sauna, an outdoor swimming pool, a bar and a business centre. It is ideal for a business meeting, or for team building sessions. Also, Otel.com recommends this hotel to those who are looking for a quiet place, far from the noise of the city's centre.

4. Jumeirah Beah Hotel

Situated at 16 km away from Dubai's city centre, the hotel offers its visitors all the benefits of a 5 star destination. Although a bit far away from the centre, tourists can still undertake a variety of activities. The Museum, the Wild Wadi Park and the Emirate's Golf Club are just some quick examples.

