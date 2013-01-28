Vision Problems on the Rise—Eye Shop Urges Regular Eye Exams

Downtown Clearwater eye boutique alerts Tampa Bay residents of the dangers of skipping out on eye exams, and makes patient visits easy and accommodating.

As a Tampa Bay resident, Pam Rowan—owner of the Eye Shop, a downtown Clearwater eye boutique—cares about the health and wellness of her community. Rowan is advising residents to get regular eye exams to help fight against the rise of vision problems in the United States, which may be being fueled by epidemics such as diabetes and obesity.

In Tampa Bay, the obesity rate will rise from 26.6 percent for Florida adults to 58.6 percent in 2030 without comprehensive prevention efforts (1). In what is perhaps a small but determined effort, Rowan is warning the community about the vision problems that obesity may bring a person. The occurrences of obesity leading to other problems, such as vision problems, are appearing more frequently.

These problems are referred to as nonrefractive, which can't be treated with glasses or contact lenses. The amount of nonrefractive vision issues increased by 21% between the two survey periods 1999-2002 and 2005-2008. The findings suggest that as many as 700,000 more people developed these types of vision problems in a short amount of time than previously (2). While there is uncertainty as to whether there is a direct correlation of obesity to vision loss, there is a distinct link between the number of people with diabetes (for which obesity is a leading factor) and vision loss.

“It is smart to take preventative measures in vision health and have an annual eye exam; however, if certain diseases run in your family, it is especially important to have your eyes checked by a highly-qualified optometrist,” commented Rowan.

The Eye Shop's knowledgeable staff offers eye exams to people of all ages. Dr. Carey Rowan, Rowan's husband, is the surgical consultant, while Dr. Claudia Chavez, O.D, is their recently-hired optometrist.

To make exams even more convenient and affordable, the Eye Shop accepts the following insurance policies: Aetna, EyeMed, Advantica, Davis Vision, First Look, Freedom, BCBS, Vision Benefits Of America, OptiCare, Celtic Individual Health, UPMC Vision Advantage, Conventry Health Care of Florida, Spectara, Superior Vision, United Health Care, and VSP Vison.

To learn more about the Eye Shop or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.eyeshopdowntown.com or call the Eye Shop at 727-755-EYES.

About the Eye Shop

Located in the retail heart of downtown Clearwater, the Eye Shop is designed to fulfill all optical needs. Dr. Carey Rowan of the Rowan Eye Center serves as the surgical consultant for the Eye Shop downtown, while wife Pamela Rowan applies her background in art and business as the shop's fashion and retail director. The boutique's mission is to offer personalized service and a wide variety of high-quality, affordable eyewear and lenses. Customers can obtain eye exams and other services on-site from a team of Board-certified optometrists, or bring in existing prescriptions for eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses and more to be filled. For additional information, visit http://www.eyeshopdowntown.com.

(1) Shedden, Mary. TBO.com. September 19, 2012. “Obesity Rate Expected to Balloon by 2030,” 2.tbo.com/lifestyles/health-4-you/2012/sep/19/memeto1-obesity-rate-expected-to-balloon-by-2030-ar-505197/

(2) Mann, Denise. December 11, 2012. WebMd.com. “Vision Problems Rising Rapidly in the U.S.” webmd.com/eye-health/news/20121206/vision-problems-rising-rapidly-us

