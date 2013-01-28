Pixntell 1.2.5 Slideshow App Updated for Easier Use in the Classroom

Pixntell app by Focustrain LLC allows teachers and students to create quick photo story slideshows in the classroom and now offers HD, Dropbox, text, and photo effects features.

Pixntell is an interactive slideshow app that was launched in June 2012. Creators Barry Crutchfield and Gary Lipps of Focustrain LLC have received an overwhelming response from teachers who are using Pixntell to creatively reinforce reading, writing, math, and speech objectives. Taking suggestions from Pixntell users, the developers have added HD, Dropbox, text, and photo effects features.

Pixntell lets you create personalized video slideshows using your own photos and voice. Once loaded in the app, you can rearrange the photos in any order you like and record the audio at your own pace. The free version lets you use five photos or less per project.

The Pixntell Full Version, a .99¢ upgrade, allows the user to add an unlimited number of photos into a project. The current version, Pixntell 1.2.5, includes updates tailored to the teacher who loves technology. You can now create your slideshow in HD, making the end product look great when it is magnified on a white board. You can add funny stickers on your photos and insert text in custom fonts and colors on your slides. Filtering and cropping effects are available as well. In addition, you can now share your finished projects through Dropbox, as well as Facebook, email and youtube.

Co-creator Barry Crutchfield explains, “We are so excited to hear from teachers around the world who are using Pixntell to engage their students in the classroom. The new features really let students personalize their projects. Whether it's explaining their problem-solving techniques for a new math unit to their class, or narrating their own digital story where they are the star, students are using the app to actively participate in learning. As any teacher will tell you, students of all ages love iPads in the classroom, and Pixntell is the perfect app to excite students about new material. ”

Founded in 2011, Focustrain, LLC is an Austin, TX privately held company. Focustrain's mission is to provide useful apps that are affordable, easy to use, and focused on parents, children and education. In summer 2012, Focustrain launched Pixntell as a social media app. Pixntell is available on iTunes and is translated into 14 languages.

###

To see video and screenshots of Pixntell, please visit http://www.focustrain.com/pixntell_media.html, http://www.pixntell.com, or http://www.facebook.com/Pixntell. Contacts : Barry Crutchfield, co-creator, barry@pixntell.com, 512-771-1433, 320 Torrington Drive, Austin, Texas 78737; Gary Lipps, co-creator, gary@pixntell.com, 512-660-8624.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10357561.htm