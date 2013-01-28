Mrs. Beverlee Armistead is ready to take over the helm of this well established landscape company.

Beverlee Armistead Has The Background And Vision To Succeed As New Owner Of Exotic Scapes And Pools.

Exotic Scapes and Pools are proud to announce that they are under new ownership. Mrs. Beverlee Armistead is ready to take over the helm of this well established landscape company.

Founded in 2006 by Tim Rael, Exotic Scapes and Pools became a highly respected and unique landscaping company known for its exotic designs, professional installations, and extraordinary customer service. Before Exotic Scapes, Tim was the general Manager of a company which he helped guide into the position of third largest landscaper in Arizona.

Beverlee Armistead graduated from California State Bakersfield (BS Finance) and the Texas A&M University. (Accounting and Finance). Among her many attributes, which includes teaching two courses in Small Business Management and Bookkeeping at the South Mountain Community College (SMCC) in Phoenix Arizona, Prof. Armistead is a strong supporter of the New Hope Orphans organization in Ethiopia for whom she has donated extensive time as a member of the Tempe East Rotary, where she also performs the duties of webmaster and landscape architect. She has a strong passion and an amazing talent for landscaping.

Beverlee Armistead has the background to move forward in her leadership role as owner of Exotic Scapes and Pools, ensuring that the next decade will be a very prosperous one. Her character, charisma, and extensive knowledge in both the fields of landscaping and in business and finance are perfectly suited for the continued success and guaranteed growth of what is already a respected and revered company. Her multitalented background, including website design and as a landscape architect make her the perfect person to lead Exotic Scapes and Pools into what is sure to be an exciting future.

Exotic Scapes and Pools have built a solid reputation upon its unique and incredibly creative designs in landscaping and pool construction, installation, and repair. Their designs are very unusual and eye-catching with an eye on exotic themes and exceptional functionality. Most of all, the beauty of the landscaping and pool designs are unsurpassed in the industry, making Exotic Scapes and Pools extremely popular in the state of Arizona and beyond. Their displays are the winners of numerous awards, including the People's Choice Award for the 2008 Home and Garden Show and the 2009 Most Beautiful Landscape Award at the following year's event. Beverlee Armistead has the insight, creativity, and vision to continue to lead her new company far into the future.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10356593.htm