Acclaimed Novelist Ron Currie, Jr. Visits SLCL

Novelist Ron Currie, Jr. will sign and discuss his latest novel “Flimsy Little Plastic Miracles” on Tuesday, February 19, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Louis County Library Headquarters, 1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd. The program is free and open to the public.

The program is free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase at the event from Left Bank Books.

In this tour de force of imagination, Ron Currie asks why literal veracity means more to us than deeper truths, creating yet again a genre-bending novel that will at once dazzle, move and provoke.

The protagonist of Ron Currie, Jr.'s new novel has a problem—or rather, several of them. He's a writer whose latest book was destroyed in a fire. He's mourning the death of his father, and has been in love with the same woman since grade school, a woman whose beauty and allure is matched only by her talent for eluding him. Worst of all, he's not even his own man, but rather an amalgam of fact and fiction from Ron Currie's own life. When Currie the character exiles himself to a small Caribbean island to write a new book about the woman he loves, he eventually decides to fake his death, which turns out to be the best career move he's ever made. But fame and fortune come with a price, and Currie learns that in a time of twenty-four-hour news cycles, reality TV, and celebrity Twitter feeds, the one thing the world will not forgive is having been told a deeply satisfying lie.

What kind of distinction could, or should, be drawn between Currie the author and Currie the character? Or between the book you hold in your hands and the novel embedded in it? Whatever the answers, Currie, an inventive writer always eager to test the boundaries of storytelling in provocative ways, has essential things to impart along the way about heartbreak, reality, grief, deceit, human frailty, and blinding love.

Ron Currie, Jr. is the author of “Everything Matters,” a New York Times bestseller, and “God is Dead.” His short fiction has won prizes in The World's Best Short Story competition and has been shortlisted for the Fish International Short Story award and Swink magazine's Emerging Writer Award.

