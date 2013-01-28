CCA Celebrates 30 Years of Business

Corrections industry leader commemorates decades of service and innovation

Throughout 2013, Corrections Corporation of America (CCA) will be celebrating its 30th anniversary as the founder of the corrections management industry and the nation's largest provider of partnership corrections services to federal, state and local governments.

“As we observe this milestone of 30 years in business, we are humbly thankful for our people, our passion and our partnerships,” said Damon Hininger, president and chief executive officer at CCA. “For three decades, CCA has pursued future-focused, forward-thinking solutions to create programs that have become industry best practices.”

Upon CCA's founding in 1983, there had never been a company that worked on behalf of government to operate and build correctional facilities. In its first year, CCA operated fewer than 700 beds. Today, the company has grown to operate more than 90,000 beds in more than 60 facilities, including more than 40 company-owned facilities, in 20 states and the District of Columbia.

Some of CCA's proudest achievements have been in the realm of rehabilitation and working to decrease recidivism. These evidenced-based re-entry focused programs include educational, vocational and faith-based offerings.

For example, every year CCA helps more than 3,000 inmates earn their GED certificates. Additionally, in collaboration with the Mexican government, inmates who will be repatriated to Mexico upon release earn more than 600 Primaria and Secundaria certificates and more than 75 Colegio de Bachilleres certificates on an annual basis.

The ability to secure employment is central to successful re-entry. Throughout the country, we provide inmates with training and certification that prepares them for employment in a wide array of trades, many of which are certified through our partner, National Center for Construction Education and Research. In the last five years alone, CCA has enabled inmates to earn nearly 40,000 vocational certificates.

Studies have shown that inmates who earned their GED are more likely to find meaningful, full-time employment upon release and are less likely to return to prison within three years.

CCA's faith-based offerings, such as its Life Principles program, are another example of innovative CCA programs. Life Principles teaches inmates basic values, anger management and responsibility. Participants are much less likely to commit an infraction while incarcerated and have drastically reduced recidivism rates. CCA also employs more than 60 full-time chaplains across multiple states to serve the needs of people of many faiths.

CCA is also dedicated to helping those men and women who serve our nation through the Armed Forces. Over 1,600 of CCA's employees – fully 10 percent of its workforce – have military backgrounds. The company is perennially ranked by G.I. Jobs magazine as one of the “Top 100 Military Friendly Employers” in America and is the only corrections company to earn this distinction.

“As we continue to grow, I am proud of our many accomplishments as a company, a government partner, and a corporate citizen,” said Hininger. “CCA remains committed to continual improvement, innovation and leadership that exceed industry and partner expectations.”

