Win a Year's Supply of Fruit Infusion Teabags with Whittard of Chelsea

Luxury tea, coffee and hot chocolate merchants Whittard of Chelsea are launching a prize draw to win a year's supply of their most popular Fruit Infusion blend, as voted for by fans.

Luxury tea, coffee and hot chocolate merchants Whittard of Chelsea are launching a prize draw to win a year's supply of their most popular Fruit Infusion blend, as voted for by fans.

The poll to discover the most popular Fruit Infusion is currently open on the Whittard Facebook page, and offers voters a choice of 8 varieties: Blackberry & Elderflower, Strawberry & Kiwi, Acerola Cherry, Blackcurrant, Apple & Mango, Rosehip & Hibiscus, Blackberry, and Pomegranate & Orange.

All of Whittard's Fruit Infusions are caffeine-free combinations of only natural ingredients, such as dried fruits, spices and flowers, and contain no added sugar or sweeteners.

The prize draw, which runs until midnight Wednesday 30th January, will offer five Whittard fans a year's supply of the most popular variety. The Fruit Infusion blend currently proving the firm favourite is Apple & Mango, with Pomegranate & Orange and Blackberry & Elderflower close in joint second place.



ENDS -

Whittard of Chelsea sources the finest teas and coffees from around the world and with 125 years of experience, our people are specialists and proud of the products we deliver. We offer a wide range of teas, coffees, hot chocolates, instant teas and china, as well as tea gifts and equipment. Our mission is to surprise and delight our customers with our passion for the very best tea, coffee and related gifts.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10367695.htm