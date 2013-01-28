Green Apple Takes Direction From New EU Timber Regulation

The UK wood flooring supplier has announced that it will be focusing on amending its internal operations to ensure the company's trade processes will comply with recent EU timber legislation.

The new law, which came into force back in December 2010, lays down the obligations of operators who place timber and timber products on the market. It has been put in place to ensure that no illegally logged timber is sold within the EU. As of March 2013, every importer, manufacturer, supplier and retailer on the continent needs to ensure they are not dealing with timber that has been illegally harvested, either according to domestic or foreign laws. Depending on the severity of the case, failure to comply with the regulations could result in hefty fines or, worse still, complete suspension from trading while the matter is investigated.

Green Apple's Managing Director Stephen MacVicar is keen to stress that his firm will not be taking these new regulations lightly. The team have announced that they will be actively doing their bit to support the changes by ensuring that all flooring purchased by the company can be accounted for and has a suitable chain of custody. Like all other wooden flooring retailers in the UK and throughout Europe, they will also need to store trading information for at least five years in case checks are requested.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that all wooden flooring sold by Green Apple will comply with, if not exceed, these new requirements,” says Stephen. “We appreciate that it's our responsibility as a supplier to keep track of where our timber products have originated from and who they have been sold to once they've left our warehouse. We believe that the entire supply chain needs to pull together to enforce this law and welcome the changes made by the European Parliament.”

Green Apple Flooring supplies an extensive range of laminate, solid wood and engineered oak flooring to the UK. The company is proud to stock flooring and maintenance products from some of the best-known flooring brands in Europe, including Quickstep and Elka, at extremely competitive prices. Visit the website for more information or call 0800 002 9525 to speak to a member of staff directly.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10367567.htm