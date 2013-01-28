Bel Marra Health Reports on a New Study: Negative and Traumatic Memories May Soon Be Able to Be Erased Using New Science

Bel Marra Health, well known for offering high-quality, specially formulated vitamins and nutritional supplements, is reporting on a new study that outlines how traumatic memories could soon be erased using a new science.

As Bel Marra Health reports in its article (http://www.belmarrahealth.com/brain-function/can-you-really-erase-memories-from-your-brain/), Karim Nader created a traumatic memory in rats by putting them in an isolation cubicle, playing a tone and then delivering a small electrical shock to their feet.

After creating the initial traumatic memory, the rat associates the tone with an unpleasant experience. After this initial traumatic experience, when the rat hears the tone it freezes, showing fear. The next step in Nader's experiment involved placing the rat back in the isolation chamber and playing the tone which brings the traumatic memory back. Nader then experiments with drugs that are responsible for blocking chemical processes that are responsible for restoring memories, which is a normal brain function.

This allows the old traumatic memory to be replaced by the new memory of the tone with no electrical shock. The rat is then placed back in the isolation cubicle where the tone is once again played. The rat no longer has a reaction of fear to the sound as his traumatic memory seems to have been replaced by a new one.

As the Bel Marra Health article reads, the point of this research is to see if it's possible to erase memories in a rat. Additionally, Nader states that memories can become un-stored, altered and strengthened.

Understanding all of the chemical processes that are part of normal brain function, including the chemical processes involved in memory is important for understanding new treatment options that may be beneficial for individuals suffering from bad memories.

Spokesperson for Bel Marra Health Dr. Victor Marchione says, “There are many diseases that negatively affect brain function and diminish brain health. These disorders include: dementia, Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia and PTSD, among others. Nader believes that memory disruption; similar to what was shown in his recent research, may help to treat various mental health disorders.”

The findings from Karim Nader's research are supported by research conducted by Thomas Agren, who is a doctoral candidate at Uppsala University. Agren found that it was possible to erase newly formed memories from the human brain.

