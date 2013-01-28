Private Investigators Manchester Announce CCTV Services and Hidden Cameras in Response to BBC News Article 25th January 2013: Dummy Taped to Baby's Face at Stafford Hospital

Investigators from Private Investigators Manchester have announced CCTV services in response to BBC News article dated 25th Jan 2013: Dummy taped to baby's face at Stafford Hospital

According to the report Stafford Hospital received a complaint about a member of staff when a four month old baby was discovered to have a dummy taped to his face. Staffordshire Police said it happened earlier this month and a staff member has been suspended over the incident. Colin Ovington from Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust said:

“Fortunately, the baby is unharmed. We have a zero tolerance approach to poor patient care.”

He went on to say that, ‘this is an exceptional incident' and he apologised to the family again. The BBC News article also confirmed that a report is due to be published in February following a £13m public inquiry into “appalling standards” of care at the hospital.

Monitoring employees can be a difficult task and even the most rigorous of background checks cannot pick up problems that can be caused by stress and tiredness on the job. Private Investigators Manchester have had many relieved customers who have had CCTV cameras or hidden cameras installed to monitor staff either in the workplace or to monitor childcare in the home.

A spokesperson from Private Investigator Manchester said:

“As Colin Ovington said this case is exceptional, however it did happen and therefore staff monitoring using CCTV or hidden cameras could help to pick up any issues before something bad happens."

