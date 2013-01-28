SEO Positive Responds to Growth of Online Performance Marketing

The search marketers at Essex-based agency, SEO Positive, have responded to the first study into the industry with an analysis into the reasons for its progression.

It has been reported that the survey, conducted by PwC on behalf of the Internet Advertising Bureau, found that advertisers spent £814 million on affiliate marketing and lead generation activities in 2012 which generated £9 billion in sales. During the past year, UK consumers conducted around 100 million direct transactions and submitted around 70 million enquiries as a result of affiliate marketing. Some of the most common examples of this included price comparison sites, voucher sites and loyalty sites.

Managing Director, Ben Austin, shares his thoughts on the matter.

“Online performance marketing has grown considerably over the past few years. More and more people are starting to recognise that affiliate marketing can open you up to a wealth of new customers. The economic downturn may also have played a part in this trend, as advertisers are constantly under pressure to deliver more from their marketing efforts”, explains Ben.

