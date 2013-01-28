Reading Eggs Launches Eggy Alphabet App for Android

Reading Eggs offers their latest educational app on Google Play

Reading Eggs has launched its new Eggy Alphabet app for Android. Also available on iPad and iPhone, Eggy Alphabet teaches children aged 3+ how to identify and write all uppercase and lowercase letters of the alphabet with five highly interactive games.

Created by educators with more than 25 year's elementary teaching experience, Eggy Alphabet is designed to make learning core early literacy skills fun and motivational for young children. Making the most of the capabilities of Android devices, its five alphabet games feature highly interactive, touch based activities that keep children motivated to learn with vibrant animations, cute sound effects and catchy music.

Three of the games focus on developing handwriting skills (through the ‘touch and drag' motion of Android devices) and another two games help develop letter recognition and phonemic awareness skills. There are 208 activities to complete in total and children earn exciting rewards, including 18 Egg Critters to unlock and hatch and 624 Golden Eggs.

Eggy Alphabet for Android can be purchased for $2.99 from Google Play. Eggy Alphabet is also available for iPad and iPhone for $2.99 from iTunes.

About Reading Eggs

Developed by educators with over 25 years' experience, Reading Eggs online lessons instruct children in the five areas crucial to literacy development – phonemic awareness, phonics, vocabulary, fluency and comprehension. Reading Eggs focuses on a core reading curriculum of skills and strategies essential for sustained reading success and is suitable for children aged 3 through 13. Since launching in the United States and Canada in 2011, Reading Eggs has signed on more than 500,000 subscribers and presented more than 15 million lessons in North America.

