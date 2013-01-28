Space-Time Insight Announces 4.0 Release of Its Award-Winning Situational Intelligence Product Suite

New Release Adds Predictive Analytics, Increased Support for Big Data, Enhanced Visualizations, Tighter Security, Integration with SAP BW and More

DistribuTECH 2013 (PRWEB) January 28, 2013 -- Space‐Time Insight, the leading provider of next‐generation situational intelligence solutions, today announced the general availability of the 4.0 release of its award-winning situational intelligence (SI) product suite. The products in the suite, SI Server 4.0, SI Designer 4.0 and SI Viewer 4.0, enable the development and deployment of sophisticated visual analytics applications that correlate, analyze and visualize massive amounts of real-time and historical data to facilitate fast, informed decision making. In addition to traditional analytical functions, these products uniquely help users visualize and analyze data of any type from any source, geospatially, across time, and by nodes in a network. Most notably, the new release introduces predictive analytics capabilities that enable organizations to go beyond understanding “what's happening now” and gain insight into “what might happen next,” better preparing personnel to plan for and respond swiftly to evolving operational conditions.

“In this era of big data, businesses are challenged to understand and make rapid decisions on data being generated at different speeds in a variety of formats,” said Rob Schilling, CEO of Space-Time Insight. “With the release of our 4.0 product suite, Space-Time Insight further raises the bar on the way all data is correlated, analyzed and visualized. Our customers are not just analyzing data, they're gaining incredible insights from it. And they're not just looking at it in charts and tables, they're visualizing it in unique ways that are meaningful to their business.”

The 4.0 product set includes a host of new features requested by Space-Time Insight's global customer base, including some of the largest utilities in North America. These features include:



High performance visualization of large data volumes. The software intelligently rasterizes data on a map rather than trying to plot, for example, millions of individual assets. In addition, large result sets are presented to end users in appropriately sized batches, significantly improving response times and productivity.

Broad range of data adapters. Adding to the dozens of data sources, formats, and types already available with the software, the 4.0 release ships with out-of-the-box integration to SAP BW.

Dynamic end user interface. Enhancing the sophisticated visual interface available in earlier versions, users can now dynamically re-arrange their analytics desktop, “tear off” individual windows, and set preferences that define the behavior of numerous software features and applications. User can also now save, categorize, color and configure “rubber-banded” (user selected) areas on maps, increasing the efficiency of analyzing the same region on different occasions.

Secure data access. The 4.0 release enables organizations to tightly control access to data through a comprehensive set of system, application and user level settings. New auditing features record user actions and application module access.

Predictive Analytics Help Organizations Future-Proof Their Operations

For utilities, transportation companies, telecommunications providers and other businesses with complex operational requirements, sometimes even real-time intelligence is not enough. For example, it may be too late to line up resources and repair crews once a severe storm that threatens critical infrastructure is in full swing. The predictive analytics functionality in the 4.0 release enables the prediction of behavior based on historical results so that proactive actions can be taken while a situation is still developing. The software intelligently classifies data sets into groups with similar patterns of behavior and uses powerful data reduction algorithms to suppress irrelevant information so that users are not overwhelmed by the quantity of data.

For more information about Space-Time Insight's solutions, visit the company's booth (#811) on the DistribuTECH exhibit floor or attend presentations by Space-Time Insight's customers at the conference.

About Space-Time Insight

Space-Time Insight transforms vast quantities of disparate information into intuitive visual displays that businesses can use to make informed real-time decisions. From traditional transmission, communications and transportation networks to Smart Grids and Cities, our next-generation situational intelligence solution is making critical infrastructure smarter, safer and more reliable. With Space-Time Insight, enterprises can visualize and analyze their resources across location and time, rapidly respond to disruptions in service, and lower risk while increasing customer satisfaction and profitability. Major organizations around the world rely on our high performance software to gain actionable insights into their businesses and make real-time operational decisions. Space-Time Insight's partners include Accenture, EMC, HCL, IBM, OSIsoft, and SAP. Space-Time Insight is privately held and based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, visit http://www.spacetimeinsight.com.

