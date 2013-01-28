Allen Interactions to Have a Big Presence at ASTD TechKnowledge 2013

Minneapolis-based custom e-learning and blended learning solutions provider, Allen Interactions, will showcase the features of their new cloud-based authoring tool, ZebraZapps Professional, and will facilitate a new workshop, Leaving ADDIE for SAM, at ASTD TechKnowledge, January 28-February 1, in San Jose, CA.

This premier event for workplace learning and development professionals welcomes over 1,200 attendees who focus their daily attention on the design and delivery, management, and strategy of technology and learning. Attendees will come together alongside 70 exhibitors in the learning technology space to learn, network, and move people forward through the application of learning and technology.

Allen Interactions kicks off the conference on Monday, January 28, facilitating two of ASTD's preconference certificate programs. The two-day ASTD e-Learning Instructional Design Certificate Program helps participants develop individualized, meaningful and memorable e-learning experiences that motivate learners to change their behavior. The other preconference certificate program is ASTD's Advanced e-Learning Instructional Design Certificate which helps participants design effective learning experiences by blending in proven behavior-change principles.

New Workshop – Leaving ADDIE for SAM:

Michael Allen and Edmond Manning will facilitate a preconference workshop on Leaving ADDIE for SAM. The goal of this workshop is to help attendees learn the basics of the Successive Approximation Model (SAM) and measure their organization's readiness to follow a process other than the traditional ADDIE. Drawing from ASTD's new book, Leaving ADDIE for SAM, participants are introduced to SAM1 and SAM2, which are not Dr. Seuss characters, but rather alternate development processes.

ZebraZapps Professional — Building Authentic Learning Experiences has never been Easier or more Fun

Christopher Allen, product marketing manager, will demonstrate how ZebraZapps Professional, Allen Interactions' revolutionary cloud-based authoring tool, brings instructional design dreams to life with visual authoring, in-context editing, and advanced interactive objects. Attendees will witness powerful examples of authentic learning events and the extraordinary new ZebraZapps Professional features which make creating them a blast. Life is good when the compromises of rapid are left behind for true speed and compelling stories.

About Allen Interactions

Allen Interactions creates powerful custom learning experiences that help achieve organizational business goals by improving performance one interaction at a time. With deep experience and expertise in instructional design, technology, creativity, process, and project management, Allen Interactions consistently achieves positive business impact. In addition to its service offerings Allen Interactions has an awesome cloud-based authoring tool, ZebraZapps, which allows developers and non-programmers to create rich interactive media applications easily and quickly, as well as share, publish, and sell objects or entire applications. For more information visit: alleninteractions.com or zebrazapps.com

About ASTD

ASTD (American Society for Training & Development) is the world's largest association dedicated to workplace learning and performance professionals. ASTD's members come from more than 100 countries and connect locally in more than 130 U.S. chapters and with more than 30 international partners. Members work in thousands of organizations of all sizes, in government, as independent consultants, and suppliers.

In recent years, ASTD has widened the profession's focus to link learning and performance to individual and organizational results, and is a sought-after voice on critical public policy issues.

