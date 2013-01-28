Court's Rejection of Marijuana Reclassification Encounters Resistance from MacGregor & Collins, LLP

When a federal appeals court recently rejected the reclassification of Marijuana (Americans for Save Access v. Drug Enforcement Administration No. 11-1265), only a handful of organizations responded with open criticism. The Orange County drug attorneys at MacGregor & Collins, LLP are not only opposed, but see the decision as a detrimental step in the wrong direction.

The court's rejection was one of several that Marijuana supporters have battled against over several decades. This petition, supported by the Americans for Safe Access, was an attempt to change Marijuana's classification. Currently, Marijuana is considered a dangerous drug that has no accepted medical use or benefits.

The reclassification petition was rejected by the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2011 and has now been rejected in the federal appeals court. According to court documents, the petitioners (Americans for Safe Access) argued that studies have shown the use of Marijuana to be an effective treatment for various medical conditions, but the DEA ignores them which allows marijuana to be classified as a Schedule I.

According to court documents, the Government argued that the petitioners lacked standing. “There was no available evidence of adequate, well-controlled studies demonstrating marijuana's safety and effectiveness as a medicine and no consensus among experts as to these issues.”

According to information released by the FBI, more than 12 million arrests were made in the U.S. in 2011. Of those arrests, more than 500,000 were for violent crimes, while the highest numbers of arrests were for drug abuse violations (more than 1.5 million).

Randy Collins, partner at the MacGregor & Collins criminal law firm, believes that the Government's hard stance towards reclassification is counterproductive. “The current level of understanding towards the effectiveness, and potential effectiveness, of Marijuana use is at an all-time high. Studies show that a large percentage of Americans believe that the use of Marijuana is effective when treating certain medical conditions.

“By placing Marijuana in the same category as dangerous drugs such as LSD, ecstasy, and heroin, they are decreasing the effectiveness of programs put in place to discourage children and adults from using these same drugs. The vast majority of people know that Marijuana is relatively harmless, by putting dangerous drugs in the same category, they are sending a controversial message,” says Attorney Collins.

Eighteen states have enacted laws that have legalized medical marijuana. Marijuana possession and sale is still illegal under federal law.

