World Famous Costumers Coming to MomoCon Anime and Gaming Convention in Atlanta

MomoCon Anime and Gaming convention welcomes an amazing group of talented costumers including Ana Aesthetic, Envel, Katie George of Katie Cosplays, Monika Lee, Lindze Merritt, Manda Bear, Razor Fly Studios & Polymer Amory, Riddle, and Yaya Han. MomoCon will take place March 8th - 10th at the Hilton Atlanta, where over 10,000 are expected to attend.

MomoCon, Atlanta's family friendly Anime, Animation, and Gaming convention is gearing up for another amazing show for MomoCon 2013, March 8-10. MomoCon has built a reputation as convention for costuming and cosplaying (costume play). This year, as always, MomoCon will be hosting some of the most illustrious names in costuming, spectacular costume contest, and hours of panels. Panel discussions will cover the technical expertise of costume making and the social impact of costumes around the world. MomoCon costuming guests include guest Ana Aesthetic, Envel, Katie George of Katie Cosplays, Monika Lee, Lindze Merritt, Manda Bear, Razor Fly Studios & Polymer Amory, Riddle, and Yaya Han.

So what is Cosplay? According to cosplay sensation and MomoCon Guest Ana Aesthetic, “Cosplay, simply put, is the art of dressing up as a fictional character.” But, she explained, “to me, cosplay is a lot more: the hobby gives me the ability to showcase my creative side; sewing and bringing to life two-dimensional characters from my favorite media.”

Yaya Han, another MomoCon costuming guest, recently made a splash on the TBS show King of the Nerds, by serving as a judge along with George Takei for the show's cosplay episode. “Yaya Han has a worldwide following,” said MomoCon Media Relations Senior Director Dan Carroll, “MomoCon is very happy that she is able to come to celebrate this home-grown Atlanta convention.” Atlanta's own Katie George recently represented the United States at the World Cosplay Summit in Japan and will be a guest also at MomoCon.

Fans that enjoy anime, animation, and gaming will be able to actively participate in cosplaying, whether they are experienced or new to the hobby. “(Cosplaying is) a great creative outlet, you can participate as much or as little as you want,“ famous cosplaying guest Riddle said. “If you have interest in the whole creation of the costume you can make a whole costume; if you just want to style a wig or even just dress up, You can do that too.”

MomoCon has announced two costume contests for 2013 already: the Closet Cosplay Contest, featuring costumes that contestants throw together from what they have on-hand, and the Craftsmanship Costume Contest, which will judge the costumes on a variety of criteria, looking for excellence in construction and execution.

While there are many hours of panels on costuming, two panels standout. International Cosplay will feature Yaya Han telling stories, anecdotes and facts about her travels. Cosplay Tricks of The Trade features many cosplayers—Katie George, Monika Lee, Lindze Merritt, Riddle—sharing secrets to make costuming memorable.

What: MomoCon Anime and Gaming Convention

When: March 8-10, 2013

Cost: Early Bird: $30, 3-Day at the door $40, Children Under 6 free

Where: Atlanta Hilton - 255 Courtland Street NE Atlanta, GA 30303

Main URL: MomoCon.com

MomoCon truly is a place for cosplayers to practice their craft. “What I enjoy most about MomoCon is that it is just very warm and inviting environment where fans can enjoy hanging out. It's especially a good place for those who are not familiar with cosplay to experience it firsthand,” said Riddle.

Ana Aesthetic said, “MomoCon is such a great event because they put the focus on the fans first. The MomoCon leadership has always done a lot to give back to the fan community by hosting year-round events and meetups. Then they put on this spectacular show every year.”

MomoCon 2013 features celebrity guests from anime, animation, and video games. Including animation writer, producer, and legend Mike Reiss (Simpsons, The Critic), anime voice actor Brina Palencia (Black Butler, Spice and Wolf, and Borderlands), and popular gaming voice actors Jennifer Hale (Mass Effect, Marvel vs Capcon, Multiple Star Wars Games) and Mark Meer (Mass Effect, Baldur's Gate). Local celebrities Amber Nash and Lucky Yates of FX's Archer will also be returning.

There are events for everyone in the family, performances, live music, demonstrations, screenings and movies, elaborate costumes, and great festival fun. Not just an anime convention, MomoCon includes gaming events such as a Magic The Gathering StarCity Qualifier, RPG Gaming, Board Gaming, and many Video Game Tournaments. Several gaming companies will also be represented at MomoCon, in addition to the professional voice and design talent who will be giving panels the whole weekend.

MomoCon is one of the most visually interesting and engaging events in the entire country. Any press and media are encouraged to apply for a press pass to cover the event. Any interested groups should apply before February 13th here: http://www.momocon.com/media/



