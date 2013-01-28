MiCordz Launches the Newest Craze in Tech Accessories – Personalization for Your Mobile Device Cords

Personalize and identify charger cords, headphones, USB wires with hundreds of styles – great for all ages and uses

MiCordz, LLC, a new company created to satisfy the demand for mobile device cord personalization and management, has designed a fun and effective way to identify the myriad of mobile charger cords, earphones and cords that have overtaken most US households.

“Our family, like so many others, has many mobile devices which all use the same charger cords and similar headphones. And like so many others, I find myself always ‘connected' so I need my charging cord daily, but it was always missing - often when I needed it most! The need to protect my charger from the charger ‘thieves' around the house led me to create MiCordz,” explained MiCordz President, Earl W. Duval.

Whether it is any model iPhone, iPod, Android device, iPad, Kindle Fire, or Nook HD – the MiCordz sturdy design easily clips onto the charger and earphone cords as a means to identify who in each household or office owns different cords. And with cameras, headsets, backup drives, USB transfer cords all needed for device management and sharing, MiCordz is used to identify which cords fit with each mobile device in a fun yet effective way. To learn more visit: http://www.micordz.com

“With our simple clip-on cord accessories, you can personalize all of your charger cords. We have hundreds of styles and options to choose from, including letter and number beads, sports, jewels, animals, princess packs, and many more. You simply choose a colored base link, attach the base link to your cord, and pop MiCordz onto your charger cord – it is a simple yet stylish way to approach cord management and overload,” said Duval.

MiCordz are great in your home, office, dorm room, car, airport or anywhere else you need a charge. Typical customers identify their cord with their name, their favorite sports team, or something silly to express their style while claiming ownership of their device cords. In the coming months, MiCordz will offer popular branded professional sports teams, celebrities and characters to its catalog of designs.

MiCordz is using the latest technologies along with social and traditional media to launch the company. Duval stated, “We have released apps for the Apple App Store and Google Play marketplaces that allow customers to design cords using our custom app portal; users can either buy their designs right away or share their designs on Facebook and Twitter. The native app, called ‘MiCordz', is filled with fun, hidden Easter Eggs and special promo codes to satisfy our customer base, but to also keep continual engagement on the app.”

With a final thought, Duval shared: “I learned that every victim is a perpetrator and every perpetrator a victim - no charger is safe, even from those you love and trust the most. In today's world, we all want to personalize our belongings and attach our style to everyday accessories such as phone cases, headphones, etc. I thought - why not combine the need to identify your charger cord with your desire to show off our style while doing it!”

For more information about MiCordz, please visit http://www.micordz.com or contact Earl W. Duval at eduval(at)micordz(dot)com.

And be on the lookout for MiCordz brand ambassador, Zordo – Protector of Gadgets. Zordo travels the connected world taking down charger theft one cord at a time.

About MiCordz LLC

Established in 2011, MiCordz LLC is a Massachusetts Limited Liability Company with its headquarters in Clinton, Massachusetts. The company was founded by a group of self-professed charger thieves.

http://www.micordz.com

Find MiCordz on Facebook

Follow MiCordz on Twitter at @micordz

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebmicordz/personalize/prweb10365605.htm