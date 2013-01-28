Manuka honey's ability to relieve symptoms of MRSA - Healthynewage share new research

With the most recent increase in MRSA, it is a encouraging that more victims of the superbug are reporting improvement as a result of the use of a specific type of honey.

Healthynewage, the alternative medicine website, shared some of the latest research on Manuka Honey. The NHS in the UK already confirmed the fact that Manuka can improve MRSA symptoms Following an announcement by the centre for disease control (CDC) that cases of the superbug is on the increase, it is encouraging that there are alternative remedies available.

MRSA, Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Staphylococcus is a germ that affects certain parts of the body. Generally, antibiotics are used to deal with those types of infections but variations of those germs have developed a resistance against the antibiotics. For years scientists have struggled to find a solution to the problem in vain. With the discovery of Manuka honey, according to Dr. Mitchelson who handle medical responses at Healthynewage, there are now more reports from patients who tried and failed with conventional antibiotics but cured or MRSA with the honey which is produced in New Zealand.

Healthynewage now laid out the different uses for the product. There are different types of Manuka honey with different ratings. Details on how to choose between them are provided on the site as well as a list of possible diseases and infections that can be cured by honey. There is also a section where safety measures are discussed. Manuka Honey is not necessarily safe for everybody and one needs to be careful when using it. The website discusses the diseases for which one should rather avoid honey. Readers are also encouraged to do further research on the potential use of colloidal silver and avoid liver damage through excessive antibiotics.

“We were quite surprised by the positive reports regarding Manuka Honey. Even after our readers requested a review of the honey we had no idea it could cure so many diseases. Originally we were only looking for information on how the honey can cure MRSA but ended up learning about the different uses which are unrelated to MRSA infections. This will no doubt be of significant value to those who struggled to cure the superbug.” This was a comment made by a representative of healthynewage.

Healthynewage is a website that shares information about natural cures without having to use conventional drugs. There are indeed alternative ways to deal with diseases however due to a lack of knowledge, conventional medicine has it's way. At healthynewage.com there are expert contributors who provide advice on alternative forms of medicine and when they find something interesting that can really help our readers, it is shared through social media. Thousands of readers visit the website on daily basis and are free to also request information about certain specific topics. To see a list of countries where Manuka Honey is available, click here.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10365591.htm