Wholesale Tree Farm Announces New Web-Page About Deer Resistant Trees

Watterson Tree Farm is a wholesale tree nursery with locations in NC, VA and GA. Visit the new web-page with information about privacy screen trees and deer damage: http://www.leylandcypress.org/DeerResistantTree.html.

On this webpage, David Watterson presents information on the most popular privacy screen varieties including Leyland Cypress, Thuja Green Giant. Field experts offer understanding of which varieties offer the best deer resistance, also when deer damage could occur. Details of how to recognize a stressful winter for deer, which could signal you to spray with deer repellant are also covered.

Size matters! Which size plantings are the most vulnerable? What are some of the most risky tree varieties for deer damage? Landscape trees make the best privacy screen and our new web-page will answer your questions about deer resistant trees.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10365559.htm