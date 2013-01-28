Congresswoman Judy Chu to Speak at January 31st La Verne Water Technology Conference

The third annual University of La Verne Water Technology Conference will feature a discussion by Representative Judy Chu, D-27th District. During her scheduled luncheon and afternoon remarks, Congresswoman Chu will address key aspects of Congressional activities related to water, infrastructure, economic development and job creation. The event will be held on Thursday, January 31, 2013, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m in the Abraham Campus Center.

Representative Chu serves on the House Judiciary Committee, where she is a member of the Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security and the Intellectual Property, Competition, and the Internet subcommittees. She is also a member of the House Small Business Committee, where she is leading the Contracting and Workforce Subcommittee as the Ranking Democrat and serves on the Economic Growth, Tax and Capital Access and Agriculture, Energy and Trade Subcommittees.

The conference will showcase the launch of the La Verne Water Institute, which is planned as the anchor for a water policy and “innovation cluster” in the San Gabriel Valley. The University of La Verne's President Dr. Devorah Lieberman, Provost Greg Dewey and Executive Vice President Philip A. Hawkey will discuss plans for the Institute. Other key leaders speaking on the launch of the Institute and the overall water technology initiative are Mayor Donald Kendrick of La Verne and the Cynthia Kurtz, Executive Director of the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership.

This year's theme for the La Verne Water Technology Conference is “water conservation.” Conservation is vitally important to Southern California, in an era of increasing population growth, and decreasing water supplies, most of which have to be imported from hundreds of miles away.

The event's agenda includes William Steele of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees water policy in the United States and Michael Hurley of Malcolm Pirnie, who will present a water pricing discussion. In addition, a water agency panel will be moderated by Assembly member Christopher Holden with water agency speakers including Carolyn Schaffer of Metropolitan Water District, Richard Hanson of Three Valleys Municipal Water District and Joe Berg of Metropolitan Water District of Orange County.

Of particular interest this year to municipalities are new storm-water related regulations, which will lead to more local storage of storm water, but at a cost to municipalities and private landowners Dr. Matthey Wartian of Burns & McDonnell, one the nation's largest engineering firms, will address implications of these new policies.

The afternoon's engineering industry panel will feature top conservation experts led by Ms. Inge Wiersema of Carrollo Engineers, Dana Haasz of Kennedy/Jenks Consultants, and Paul Hauffen of ID Modeling. They will discuss current conservation projects, legislation and technologies related to conservation.

From the economic development perspective, Randall Lewis of Lewis Group of Companies, a nationally-recognized leader in real estate development, will share his perspectives on further growth of the La Verne water technology initiative. Following Mr. Lewis on the agenda will be Robert Swayze, president of Economic Development Results, which works with cities throughout the region. Mr. Swayze will present a discussion on the planned $1+ billion California Energy Commission's EPIC funding program for renewable energy technology.

International best practices in water conservation will be addressed by Tim Brick of the Alliance for Water Efficiency. A globally-recognized leader in water infrastructure, Brick recently retired from the Metropolitan Water District board as past Chairman and a 28-year director. He will speak on programs underway in Australia and Israel, and will introduce Mr. Osten Ekengren, director of the Swedish Environmental Institute.

Reservations for the conference are available at: http://www.watertechnologyconference2013.eventbrite.com.

For further information, please contact Corinne Medina at University of La Verne, (909) 593-3511, ext. 4745.

