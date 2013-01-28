Bulu Box CEO & Co-Founder Paul Jarrett Selected By Pipeline for 2013 Entrepreneurial Fellows Program

Elite Organization Invites Paul Jarrett to Join Class of High-Performance Entrepreneurs

Paul Jarrett, CEO and Co-Founder of Bulu Box, is proud to accept Pipeline's invitation to join an elite network of entrepreneurial leaders.

Bulu Box was founded in 2011 by husband and wife team, Paul Jarrett and Stephanie Jarrett as a way to motivate health seekers to challenge themselves towards a more nutritious lifestyle. The Jarrett duo created Bulu Box—the first vitamin, supplement and general health subscription sample box—and work with other health-product companies to deliver an array of samples to members' doorsteps on a monthly basis.

Pipeline is an exclusive community of high-potential entrepreneurial leaders building high-growth companies throughout the Midwest Region. Each year, approximately a dozen new members representing the Region's top entrepreneurial companies are invited to join Pipeline after an extensive selection process. New members from Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri participate in a unique and rigorous year-long business leadership development program focused on accelerating the growth of their companies. Pipeline blends workshop modules, advice from national experts and a deepening of the relationships among new and current Pipeline members.

“Pipeline helps entrepreneurs grow both as business leaders and as community leaders,” said Joni Cobb, Pipeline CEO. “Our members are the next generation of entrepreneurs who are changing industries and driving economic growth in the Region, the United States and the world.”

Jarrett's entrepreneurial skills and his wife's marketing background is turning Bulu Box into the sensation it is today. With a rewards program that helps both members and providers, Bulu Box is a well-rounded subscription service that keeps companies and their consumers in constant contact via an interactive medium. “It is an honor to be recognized among other entrepreneurs through Pipeline's network and I am excited to collaborate and grow from others' experience in the one-year immersion program,” said Paul Jarrett. “To be part of something that nurtures an entrepreneurial spirit motivates the Bulu Box team to further develop our passions and help those interested in health do the same. The Bulu Box crew, our investors and advisors are the ones who really made this achievement possible.”

About Bulu Box

Bulu Box offers a unique way for consumers to sample, discover and learn about nutritional products before they buy. For a $10 monthly subscription, members receive a box containing premium samples from top brands. Brand partners such as Cellucor, FSI Nutrition, Nightfood and ANS Performance have partnered with Bulu Box to connect to customers and get the most attention for their products. Follow Bulu Box on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest.

If you would like more information about Bulu Box please visit http://www.bulubox.com.

About Pipeline

Pipeline is an exclusive community of high-potential entrepreneurial leaders building high-growth companies throughout the Midwest region. Pipeline's Class of Fellows represent Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. Each year, approximately 10-12 new members are invited to join Pipeline after an extensive selection process. New members participate in a unique and rigorous year-long business leadership development program that blends workshop modules, advice from national experts and a deepening of the relationships among new and current Pipeline members. As keystones of the regional business environment, Pipeline members are creating jobs, investing in their businesses and communities and mentoring the next-generation of business leaders.

For more information about Pipeline, contact Nora Freyman at 913.307.0004 or info@pipelineentrepreneurs.com, or go to http://www.PipelineEntrepreneurs.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10364729.htm