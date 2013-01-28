Lyle Mattson Joins Interaction Associates in Northern Virginia

Lyle Mattson has joined Interaction Associates as Director, Client Solutions, based in Northern Virginia, and serving the Washington, DC area.

Lyle Mattson has joined Interaction Associates as Director, Client Solutions, based in Northern Virginia, and serving the Washington, DC area. Interaction Associates is a 40-year innovator that helps clients drive business success by developing collaborative work cultures and leadership at all levels.

"Lyle will be a valuable addition to the Interaction Associates team," said Linda Stewart, President and CEO of the firm. "He's an experienced business development executive with proven sales leadership and a strong background in learning and development, organization development, leadership and management, and talent management. We look forward to his contributions supporting client organizations in Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., and around the world."

Prior to joining Interaction Associates, Mattson was Account Manager for Element K, Mindleaders and Skillsoft. Before that, he was a Business Development professional at ESI International and Mindshift Technologies. Mattson brings a decade of business development experience to his new role.

Mattson holds a BS in Marketing from George Mason University. He is also a certified Personnel Consultant, and a member of Financial Executives International and the Human Resources Strategic Forum.

