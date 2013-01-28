Reboot for Health in the New Year with a Virtual Tea Livestream Hosted by Dr. Andrew Weil and Vasyli Think Tank™ Member Brian Hoke, DPT

Learn Simple Ways to Incorporate Walking Into a Busy Lifestyle

A long-standing advocate of walking to achieve better health, Dr. Andrew Weil, co-founder of Weil Integrative Footwear, today encourages you to reboot your life this New Year by tuning into a live Virtual Tea on Thursday, January 31st, 2013. The global digital wellness event, co-hosted by Vasyli Think Tank™ member and acclaimed physical therapist Brian Hoke, will introduce five reasons and ways to incorporate walking into a busy lifestyle for optimum health.

The webcast will be open to the public to listen in as Dr. Weil and Brian Hoke, DPT answer questions and outline why and how to attain better health from the ground up through walking. The Virtual Tea will be viewable at http://www.weilbeing.com/virtual-tea-2013 and the schedule will be:

9:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m. PST/ Noon – 1 p.m. EST: Moderated Q&A session with Dr. Weil & Brian Hoke, DPT

Worldwide health expert Dr. Weil will discuss with participants the broad spectrum of benefits achievable by walking for optimum health, including why 30 minutes of daily walking can reboot a path to wellness and assist with stress management.

Brian Hoke, DPT and Vasyli Think Tank™ member – will be addressing the biomechanics of the feet, and how to choose proper footwear to support a daily walking routine. Both experts will be taking questions via Twitter from consumer audiences listening in on the webcast.

The Virtual Tea will also announce a call for participants, during which participants will pledge online at Orthaheelusa.com to participate in the 2nd annual Walkabout, a 28-Day Quest For Good Health. Stemming from Dr. Andrew Weil's long-time passion for walking, participants are encouraged to commit to walking just thirty minutes a day to attain physical and emotional health and wellbeing. The nationwide Walkabout campaign is open to the public to participate in and to serve as champions of walking, putting a public spotlight on walking for physical and emotional health. The campaign will kick-off on National Walking Day, April 3rd, 2013, and take place over a 28-day period of time, Participants will receive daily healthy living tips and have the opportunity to engage in an online community of walkers encouraging all Americans to get out and walk.

“Walking is one of the best exercises you can do and offers the great advantage of requiring no skill or practice,” said Dr. Andrew Weil. “Everyone knows how to do it, and the only equipment you need is a good pair of shoes. A brisk walk (covering about one mile in 15 minutes) can lower the risk of heart disease by as much as 30 percent according to some research.”

Join the conversation on Twitter #WeilVirtualTea.

# # #

About Dr. Weil

Andrew Weil, M.D., is an internationally recognized leader and pioneer in the field of integrative medicine, a healing-oriented approach to health care encompassing body, mind, and spirit. He has an A.B degree in biology (botany) from Harvard College and an M.D. from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Weil is praised for his views on leading a healthy lifestyle, his philosophy of healthy aging, and his critique of the future of medicine and health care. Approximately 10 million copies of Dr. Weil's books have been sold, including Spontaneous Healing, 8 Weeks to Optimum Health, Eating Well for Optimum Health, The Healthy Kitchen, Healthy Aging, and Why Our Health Matters.

The Weil Integrative Footwear collection ranges in price from $66.95 to $159.95 and is available at Dillard's and select retailers across North America. For more information and to view informative videos on the health benefits of walking and the Weil Integrative Footwear, please visit http://www.weilbeing.com.

Dr. Weil donates all of his after-tax profits from the sale of the Weil Integrative Footwear products directly to the Weil Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting integrative medicine through training and research.

About Orthaheel

Australian Podiatrist, Phillip Vasyli introduced the award-winning Orthaheel brand in 1991 in order to reach an even larger audience of people struggling with heel, knee, leg and lower back pain. Guided by “think tank” advisors, new technologies in Vasyli Medical orthotics will continue to provide the foundation for the Orthaheel brand. In addition to orthotics, Orthaheel's unique technology is a built-in staple for its collection of shoes, sandals and slippers.

Orthaheel offers the only sandals recommended by both the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) and America's leading wellness doctor, Andrew Weil, MD. Invented by Australian podiatrist Phillip J. Vasyli, Orthaheel offers shoes and orthotics for women and men with unique technology that is clinically shown to reduce over-pronation, which can improve foot function and relieve associated pain.

For more information and to view informative articles written by Phillip Vasyli, please visit http://www.orthaheelusa.com. The line ranges in retail price from $59.95 to $99.95 and is available at zappos.com, Footsmart.com and select retailers across North America.

About Vasyli Think Tank™

The Vasyli Think Tank™ was founded to foster collaboration and cooperative thought amongst a leading group of health professionals specializing in the field of lower limb biomechanics. Each member is recognized as an authority in his or her chosen field of practice.

The Vasyli Think Tank™ will grow and evolve into a powerful source of learning and product development backed by clinically certified research.

The Vasyli Medical Signature series is a direct result of these collaborations, including orthotic products specifically designed to assist foot function, performance and comfort across a wide range of applications.

About Brian Hoke, DPT

Renowned physical therapist and international lecturer, Brian Hoke received his degree in physical therapy with highest distinction from Indiana University and earned his post-professional Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Boston University.

Brian's clinical experience has been specialized to the realm of orthopedic and sports physical therapy, with a particular focus upon the biomechanical basis for lower extremity rehabilitation. Brian's clientele spans from players from professional basketball team the Indiana Pacers to Olympic, scholastic and recreational athletes.

He is board certified as a Sports Clinical Specialist by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties and is co-owner and Director of Atlantic Physical Therapy, a physical therapist owned private practice in Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10364442.htm