EventTracker is Named a Finalist in Info Security Products Guide's Global Excellence Awards

EventTracker, a leading provider of comprehensive SIEM solutions announced today that Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, has named its EventTracker SIEM Simplified as a finalist for the 2013 Global Excellence Awards in the Security Information/ Event Management category. These prestigious global awards recognize security and IT vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products and solutions that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

“EventTracker is pleased to be named a finalist in the Info Security Products Guide's Global Excellence Awards,” says A.N Ananth, CEO, EventTracker. “Our SIEM Simplified service supplements our customers IT security and compliance programs with experts in SIEM who remotely monitor and manage security information collection by an on-premises or cloud hosted installation of EventTracker. We believe our expertise and depth of knowledge is a game changer in this category and this recognition from Info Security Products Guide further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs.”

EventTracker's SIEM Simplified allows customers to focus on the requirements of their daily tasks while EventTracker's experienced staff augments the IT team, and provides reassurance that your enterprise is actively leveraging your SIEM investment. From EventTracker's managed installation and deployment services, to 24/7 monitoring and review of incidents and escalation by the EventTracker Control Center, end users are guided through potential security, regulatory and compliance problems and reduce auditor on site times.

About EventTracker

EventTracker delivers business critical solutions that transform high-volume cryptic log data into actionable, prioritized intelligence that will fundamentally change your perception of the utility, value and organizational potential inherent in log files. EventTracker's leading solutions offer Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), real-time Log Management, and powerful Change and Configuration Management to optimize IT operations, detect and deter costly security breaches, and comply with multiple regulatory mandates.

Visit http://www.eventtracker.com for more information.

About Info Security Products Guide Awards

SVUS Awards organized by Silicon Valley Communications are conferred in four annual award programs: The Info Security's Global Excellence Awards, The IT Industry's Hot Companies and Best Products Awards, The Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, and Consumer Products Guide's Best Choice Awards. These premier awards honor organizations of all types and sizes from all over the world including people behind them, the products, performance, PR and marketing. To learn more, visit http://www.svusawards.com

