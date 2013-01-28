Pipeline Selects Patrick Stoddart for 2013 Entrepreneurial Fellows Program

Patrick Stoddart of Kansas City-based Revdel and member of Think Big Partners' coworking space has been chosen to participate in nationally recognized year-long program designed to accelerate the growth of high-performance entrepreneurs.

The Pipeline entrepreneurial fellowship program has announced that Patrick Stoddart, Founder & CEO of Revdel (Kansas City, Mo.) will join the 2013 Class of Entrepreneurial Fellows.

Each year, approximately a dozen new members representing the Region's top entrepreneurial companies are invited to join Pipeline after an extensive selection process. New members from Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri participate in a unique and rigorous year-long business leadership development program focused on accelerating the growth of their companies. Pipeline blends workshop modules, advice from national experts and a deepening of the relationships among new and current Pipeline members.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to have been selected for Pipeline's elite fellowship program,” said Patrick Stoddart, Founder and CEO of Revdel. “With such a rich network of mentors and advisors on both a regional and national level, Pipeline has proven its ability to accelerate high-growth startups. I can't wait to build close relationships with other Pipeline members in the coming year and beyond.”

Stoddart is the Founder and CEO of Revdel, a company offering a product developed by Stoddart himself, called RED. RED is an interactive communications platform for organizations, allowing any organization to simplify and enhance member engagement. Revdel's current 20,000 users and 25 clients are composed of school districts, higher learning institutions, religious organizations, chambers of commerce and others. Stoddart founded Revdel three years ago as a senior at Lee's Summit High School. Stoddart currently operates all business from bizperc, a Kansas City coworking space run by Think Big Partners.

Pipeline's entrepreneurs do not just “learn about business.” The aim is to undergo a life altering experience that also changes the direction and trajectory of their company and connects them to lifelong friends and allies. In the process, Pipeline entrepreneurs recognize the power of the network and remain engaged as they start new companies, enter even higher growth issues, become investors and continue as leaders in Pipeline and in their communities.

“Pipeline helps entrepreneurs grow both as business leaders and as community leaders,” said Joni Cobb, Pipeline CEO. “Our members are the next generation of entrepreneurs who are changing industries and driving economic growth in the Region, the United States and the world.”

Pipeline announced the 2013 Class of Entrepreneurial Fellows at its Innovator of the Year awards event on Jan. 24 at The Midland in Kansas City. To learn more about Pipeline and the fellows in the 2013 class, please visit the Pipeline website.

About RED

RED allows any organization to unify and enhance their communication efforts by using one intuitive platform to manage text messaging, email, social media, and event scheduling. For more information on RED or Revdel, visit http://revdel.com or, specifically, http://revdel.com/ourstory.php.

About Pipeline

Pipeline is an exclusive community of high-potential entrepreneurial leaders building high-growth companies throughout the Midwest region. Pipeline's Class of Fellows represent Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. Each year, approximately 10-12 new members are invited to join Pipeline after an extensive selection process. New members participate in a unique and rigorous year-long business leadership development program that blends workshop modules, advice from national experts and a deepening of the relationships among new and current Pipeline members. As keystones of the regional business environment, Pipeline members are creating jobs, investing in their businesses and communities and mentoring the next generation of business leaders.

For more information about Pipeline, contact Nora Freyman at 913.307.0004 or info@pipelineentrepreneurs.com, or go to http://www.PipelineEntrepreneurs.com.

