Introducing Science Inspired Travel Blog "Diary of a Nuclear Tourist"

An Initiative of the Nuclear Literacy Project

The Nuclear Literacy Project, an education program created by the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization PopAtomic Studios, is pleased to announce “Diary of a Nuclear Tourist,” an innovative project aimed at exploring the European nuclear industry and the public outreach activities it has created in response to anti-nuclear pressures on the continent.

As part of the initiative, PopAtomic Studios Executive Director Suzanne Hobbs Baker will tour multiple nuclear energy facilities and research sites in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and the United Kingdom this spring and document her interviews, discoveries and evaluations via social media, including a new blog called “Diary of a Nuclear Tourist.”

(http://nuclearliteracy.org/diary-nuclear-tourist/)

The Diary will expand the dialogue on clean energy as part of the overall international shift toward science-based environmentalism, and explore issues of importance to the global nuclear energy community, including cooperation, young generation nuclear professionals and women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) careers.

Along with nuclear energy facilities, “Diary of a Nuclear Tourist” will report on Baker's visits to the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany, the International Atomic Energy Agency in Austria, AREVA's La Hague and MELOX facilities in France, and the European Nuclear Society's Conference for Nuclear Communicators in Switzerland.

Additional site visits are under development. Throughout her tour, Baker will be speaking about arts-integrated educational outreach at several sites and gathering content for creating STEM resources for educators.

“Diary of a Nuclear Tourist” has been made possible by the support of AREVA, Fuel Cycle Week and American Crane.

About:

PopAtomic Studios is an independent nonprofit organization that uses the power of visual and liberal arts to enrich the public discussion on atomic energy. In 2012, PopAtomic Studios established the Nuclear Literacy Project to help the public learn more about nuclear energy technologies and how they affect our daily lives.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363941.htm