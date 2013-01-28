Got Mail? EveryDoorDirectMail.com Mails Ten Million Offers, Experiences Fast Track Growth

Self-service direct mail website, EveryDoorDirectMail.com, reaches major milestone as advertisers send mail to 10,000,000 homes, businesses, and PO Boxes.

EveryDoorDirectMail.com, powered by Taradel LLC, today announced it has reached a major milestone - mailing more than ten million offers via the USPS® Every Door Direct Mail® program.

"The (EDDM™) adoption rates from small business owners, as well as national players, has far exceeded our forecasts,” said Taradel Founder and CEO, Jim Fitzgerald. “To mail more than ten million offers, about a year after launching, while helping business owners grow and flourish, is a remarkable accomplishment.”

The rapid sales growth landed Taradel on the list of Inc. 5000 companies for the fifth consecutive year in 2012, a rare feat that has resulted in unprecedented exposure for the nine year old company.

“We're receiving phone calls from Fortune 500 companies, investment groups, and most importantly, our clients, who could not be more pleased with the ROI the service delivers,” added Fitzgerald. “One thing is for certain, direct mail is not going anywhere."

The company's success is largely based on bundled graphic design, printing, and direct mail services, combined with a proprietary online mapping technology that makes targeting prospective customers as easy as pointing and clicking on a map. Once an advertiser submits an online order, agency-quality postcards or flyers deliver to prospects in as little as one week.

Additionally, EveryDoorDirectMail.com saves advertisers from time-consuming trips to the Post Office® while eliminating the complications associated with coordinating marketing campaigns amongst multiple vendors.

