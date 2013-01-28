NJ MET Inc. Announces Collaboration with BGA Test and Technology to Provide Reballing and Lead/Lead Free Conversions.

Joseph Federico, Director of Operations at NJ MET Inc, announces its collaborative effort in working with BGA Test and Technology of Bohemia, NY to provide reballing and lead/lead free conversion services to the electronic component industry

Joseph Federico, Director of Operations at NJ MET Inc, is proud to announce its collaborative effort in working with BGA Test and Technology of Bohemia, NY to provide reballing and lead/lead free conversion services to the electronic component industry.

“Our objective is to combine our 35 plus years of state of the art electronic component screening, qualification and testing programs with BGA Technology's lead free to lead conversion, lead to lead free conversion, BGA Reball/Repair, and Solder Ball Attach services” said Director Joseph Federico from NJ MET's engineering headquarters located in Clifton, NJ.

The key benefits associated with this collaboration are NJ MET's world renown electronic component testing, re-certification, up screening, selection and qualification services working with BGA Technology's multitude of finishing services to semiconductor manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services (EMS) providers, Original Equipment Manufacturers ( OEM's) and electronics distributors. Services offered include: BGA Solder Ball Attach, BGA Reball and Repair, Pb to Pb free Conversion, Pb free to Pb Conversion, Lead Conditioning (Repair) and PCB Device Reclaim and Device Attributes.

The collaborative effort of NJ MET Inc. working with BGA Technology now combines the effort of two corporate infrastructures to further assist the Commercial, Military, Aerospace, Industrial, Automotive and Space fields with worldwide quality electronic services. Visit BGA Technologies website at http://www.bgatechnology.com

For further engineering information or future projects, please call Joseph Federico Director of Operations at NJ MET Inc. in Clifton, NJ at (973) 546-5393. Visit our website at http://www.njmetmtl.com

