Centuria Corporation Awarded Decision Superiority with SPAWARSYSCEN Atlantic

Latest in a series of awards from SPAWARSYSCEN Atlantic for the Company

Centuria Corporation announced today they received an award under a Decision Superiority (DS) portfolio multiple-award solicitation issued by SPAWAR Systems Center (SSC) Atlantic.

Tasks awarded to DS contractors are associated with the full system lifecycle support including research, development, test, evaluation, production and fielding of sustainable, secure, survivable, and interoperable Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (C5ISR), Information Operations, Enterprise Information Services (EIS) and Space capabilities.

“We felt our capabilities and past experience were a great fit for the needs of SSC Atlantic and are thrilled to be awarded this third IDIQ from SSC Atlantic,” said Kevin Burke, Centuria Founder and CEO. “We are ready to begin delivering on the tasks under DS as well as BFS and CASI to create solutions that can be quickly and effectively implemented to meet the needs of SSC Atlantic and their customers.”

Centuria is a prime contractor on a 5-year multiple award indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with a potential value of over $98 million to all awardees.

About Centuria

The Centuria was the pivotal element of the Roman army whose capability drove the success of the Legions. Honoring that legacy, Centuria Corporation partners with our government customers to provide expert support for the management and execution of National programs.

As a privately held, Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, Centuria is able to quickly and easily adapt to changing program requirements. Drawing on almost a decade of experience in the federal market and experience as a prime contractor, Centuria applies proven management methodology to all engagements. Core capabilities include engineering and scientific services, software development lifecycle, program management, and complex administrative support. For more information go to http://www.centuria.com.

