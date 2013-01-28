Agricultural Firm H.J. Baker to Exhibit at International Production and Processing Expo in Atlanta, Georgia USA

Visit agricultural firm H.J. Baker at leading international poultry trade show, Booth #1922

Agricultural firm H. J. Baker announced they will be exhibiting at the International Production & Processing Expo to be held in Atlanta, Georgia on January 29 – 31, 2013.

H.J. Baker will be highlighting their Triple A Formulation Process which ensures protein concentrates are accurately measured for amino acid availability. This new program allows you to formulate your feed with confidence:



Accurately measured available Amino Acid values

University live-bird research

Ongoing compilation of data

Efficient nutrient absorption for lower feed costs

H.J. Baker is a protein specialist dedicated to excellence in quality and dependability. They will highlight their protein concentrates including their well-known PRO-PAK® blends for poultry.

H. J. Baker will exhibit at booth #1922.

The International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) is the poultry and feed industry's premier gathering of technology, equipment, supplies, and services used in the production and processing of poultry and eggs and for those involved in feed manufacturing. The show normally attracts nearly 1000 exhibitors and more than 20,000 attendees.

About H.J. Baker & Bro., Inc.:

H.J. Baker & Bro., Inc. is a name synonymous with quality for more than 160 years. With more than 20 locations throughout the United States and internationally, H.J. Baker has been mobilizing resources and providing outstanding products and services to the agriculture industry throughout the world. The company's strategically located processing plants, offices and warehouses create a super-efficient pipeline for the vital commodities and products that it sources, manufactures and markets. H.J. Baker &Bro., Inc. is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, USA.

