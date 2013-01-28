Perfect Places Vacation Rentals Offers Money Saving Discounts for Panama City Beach, Fort Walton and Pensacola, Florida, Activities and Dining

Matt Smolsky, Marketing Manager of Perfect Places Vacation Rentals, says these discounts will further enhance the vacationer's experience in the Florida Panhandle. The discounts are an extension of Perfect Places' arrangement with discount provider TripShock!

In an effort to help travelers get the most for their vacation dollar, Perfect Places Vacation Rentals is offering a new service that helps people discounts on activities, dining and golf in Panama City Beach, Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola, Florida, according to Matt Smolsky, Marketing Manager at Perfect Places. The company will provide Deal Sheets to with links to savings to people who book their vacation rentals through Perfect Places.

“The great thing about these discounts is that we send them to travelers as soon as they book a vacation rental,” Smolsky said. “They arrive as an attachment to their reservation confirmation email.

“This makes it easy for them to check out the links, decide which activities are right for them, their family, and the rest of their traveling party. Then, they can print out coupons or even make reservations in advance, saving a lot of hassle—and money—even before they leave their home.”

Smolsky said travelers will continue to get 10% off a variety of activities through TripShock!, and that the discounts shown by Perfect Places are separate from those savings. “This means that if TripShock! happens not to offer a discount on golf, you can likely find a discount with the offers sent to you buy Perfect Places.” The TripShock! program started in 2012 and has been successful,” Smolsky said.

The Deal Sheets program in Panama City Beach, Fort Walton and Pensacola is a natural expansion of his company's efforts to make the vacation experience as perfect as possible for travelers, Smolsky said.

“We've taken a number of steps to do more than just offer vacation rentals,” Smolsky said. “Our Plan with Friends feature gives travelers and easy way to share vacation rental options before they book, our Guides and Tips give them valuable information about their destination, and our discount program helps them save money while they're on vacation.”

