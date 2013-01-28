LIFESTYLE Los Cabos Ready to Capture Increased Traveler Demand with New Website, Free Travel App and Addition of New Luxury Villas

LIFESTYLE Los Cabos, leading luxury villa vacation rental provider and property and destination management company based in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico, has entered into 2013 ready to satisfy the increasing demand of internet savvy travelers with a completely revamped website, a free Los Cabos travel app, and with new luxury vacation villas added to their inventory.

“90% of bookings today we receive on-line, 40% of those are our return customers, and 50% are new customers, who before making a reservation, make an on-line research about the destination, special offers, villas, and the provider itself. Many times travelers communicate with us on Twitter @LifestyleVillas, Facebook, Pinterest and/or TripAdvisor, in order to see our villas and services, other customer's feedback and that we are a trusted vacation rental provider to whom they are willing to trust planning their vacations in Mexico.”

In comparison to around 30% of reservations received by the phone 3 years ago, today only 10% of guests call in to reserve their stay, explains Alejandro. “We acknowledge the importance of internet in our everyday lives, that's why our core upgrade in service offerings was to completely revamp our website, make it user friendly and with responsive web design. We created a Free Lifestyle Villas travel App as well, which gives any Los Cabos traveler all the information about Cabo San Lucas and neighboring towns, landmarks, restaurants, activities, and events, besides that the app gives our guests a handy tool to reach their concierge, see Villa amenities, order in-villa Private Chef services, spa treatments, order transportation and other services anytime they want, wherever they want.”

Besides technology aspect of their business, Lifestyle Villas added new exclusive private villa residences to their portfolio. Lifestyle Villas's villa rental program consists of a carefully selection of stunning beachfront, ocean and golf view villas and condominiums in Los Cabos's most prestigious developments which have been standardized & are complimented with added value services for guests. On the contrary to most local villa rental companies, Lifestyle manages their inventory directly, and with this is able to maintain superb quality standards in every property. Newly added villas are Villa Pacifica and Villa Buenaventura, both 5 bedroom ocean view villas in exclusive gated community Blue Sea, and Villa Pericu and Villa Guaycura, two 5 bedroom private villas located in the Punta Ballena luxury residential community, which is home of Esperanza, an Auberge Resort.

LIFESTYLE Los Cabos

LIFESTYLE Los Cabos was the first destination club management company in the area and possibly in the industry. Always a step ahead, today LIFESTYLE is Los Cabos' most comprehensive turnkey Concierge & Lifestyle Management Company. They have redefined the concept of turnkey services and luxury villa rentals, with quality standards, not found elsewhere. These standards and the dedication to offer one of a kind personalized luxury experiences has helped them maintain the high level of customers and demand.

Their in-house work force has over a decade of experience in the hospitality and management industry, offering their clients something more than just attention to detail and highly personalized service; they ensure peace of mind while in Los Cabos. LIFESTYLE'S services & divisions include but are not limited to: Maintenance, Landscape, Pool, Carpentry, Masonry, HVAC, Home Inspections, Concierge, Luxury Rentals, Private Transportation, Property, Hospitality & Destination Management services. All services are executed by their in house team of professionals.

