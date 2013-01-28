BuyATimeshare.com President to Attend the Timeshare and Fractional Networking Expo GNEX 2013

Wesley Kogelman, president and founder of BuyATimeshare.com, is scheduled to attend Perspective Magazine's third annual industry networking and awards event at the Beverly Wilshire.

BuyATimeshare.com has announced that its founder and president, Wesley Kogelman, will be attending the 3rd Annual Global Networking Expo (GNEX 2013: The Global Meeting of Minds) in Beverly Hills, California. Kogelman, who has been part of the timeshare resale industry for over a decade, will be networking and fostering relationships with presidents and top executives from companies across six continents.

A pioneer in by-owner advertising and marketing online, for the past 13 years BuyATimeshare.com has successfully presented buyer and rental offers to timeshare owners promoting their timeshare on the BuyATimeshare.com website.

Due to the industry-leading technological advances made to the company's website, buyer and rental offers are sent directly to the timeshare owner without the hassle of dealing with an intermediary who may not have the information necessary to close the deal.

Wesley Kogelman explains the importance of this Global Networking Expo: “GNEX provides a great opportunity for the industry's brightest minds to share their experiences. This meeting of CEOs and decision makers creates an open forum for people to better understand the issues facing the shared ownership marketplace.” Kogelman has attended every GNEX event over the past three years.

This year's gathering provides an opportunity for senior executives to tackle issues and draw knowledge from distinguished speakers such as ARDA President and CEO Howard Nusbaum, Westgate President David A. Siegel, and RCI President Gordon Gurnik.

Scheduled for February 3 – 6, 2013 at The Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California, GNEX 2013 is the top professional networking event for the vacation ownership industry. Perspective Magazine will be kicking off the conference with a VIP Super Bowl Party. Along with the always-popular speed networking events is Perspective Magazine's Awards Gala Dinner. The Hollywood-themed bash will recognize nominees for global recognition across more than 30 categories.

About BuyATimeshare.com

BuyATimeshare.com is an internet advertising and marketing company for timeshare owners who seek to sell or rent timeshare by-owner. The company has been in business since 2000 and was ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the country—making the prestigious Inc. 5000 list in 2010 and 2011. BuyATimeshare.com was also listed as one of BusinessNH Magazine's Top 10 Companies to Watch in 2009 and the company also operates Timeshare Pulse, an innovative program designed to help buyers and renters find the timeshare vacation of their dreams. For more information, please visit http://www.buyATimeshare.com or call 1-800-882-0296.

