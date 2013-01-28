femMED Rests with Camille Lawson of Tired of Being Tired? And Rejuvenates with Kelli Young of Revive Your Love Life

Tired of Being Tired? and Revive Your Love Life discuss everything about bedtime, now available for free in collaboration with femMED

femMED, a premium line of doctor formulated supplements for women, is collaborating with Camille Lawson and Kelli Young to educate individuals with simple strategies to ensure a better night's sleep and an enriched love life in their new guides, Tired of Being Tired? and Revive Your Love Life. These guides to improving your time in the bedroom are both available free to consumers across North America when they take advantage of a special offer from femMED at http://www.stophotflashes.com or http://www.trylibido.com

Registered Nurse, psychotherapist, and women's health expert, Camille Lawson, wants to help people pursue a healthier and well-rested life with her new guide Tired of Being Tired? This is a new digest sized publication that discusses the health risks associated with lack of sleep and simple strategies specifically for women. This guide book also discusses concerns related to long term use of prescription sleep aids and how a proper diet complete with nutritional supplements for women in all stages of life can help fulfill a healthy lifestyle.

Lack of sleep is one of many factors that affect women and their libido. In fact, 40 percent of women report sexual problems, which may be due to factors including low libido and an unhealthy lifestyle. Sex therapist and Registered Marriage Counsellor Kelli Young sheds light on the low libido issue in Revive Your Love Life. In collaboration with femMED, this digest sized publication answers common questions that are hard to ask like, what causes a low libido, what low sex drive is, how to know if it's a problem all women have, and leading strategies for improving your Libido and reviving your love life.

In Revive Your Love Life, Young provides women with proven strategies for reviving a dampened libido and discusses top ten reasons why sex is good for women. She also covers the impact that low libido can have on a women's health and relationships.

“Whether a woman is going through menopause or is in her early 20s, I want to be certain that our supplements and informational guidebooks support a healthy and clean lifestyle,” said Shawna Page, founder and CEO of femMED. “With Camille's and Kelli's expertise, we've put together guides that I think will help many individuals assess their daily activities to promote better health.”

femMED supplements like femMED Menopause Relief were created to help women live heathy lives without worrying about symptoms related to hormonal imbalance and other health issues. Tired of Being Tired? and Revive Your Love Life is the perfect complement to femMED Libido or an over-the-counter all-natural and hormone free health product like femMED Menopause Relief.

Tired of Being Tired? and Revive Your Love Life will be made available to customers across North America for free when they take advantage of a special offer from femMED at http://www.stophotflashes.com or http://www.trylibido.com.

For more information about femMED supplements, please visit http://www.femmed.com.

About femMED

femMED is the first user-friendly, mass channel retail brand of comprehensive supplements designed specifically for women, providing simple solutions for their most common health concerns. Colour-coded and easy-to-identify solutions in 13 formulations make it easier than ever for women to take control of their health. femMED's line of doctor-formulated solutions is designed to address the needs of women at every stage of life. Each product uses only the highest quality vitamins, minerals and herbs. All femMED products are free of dairy, egg, artificial colours or flavours, and almost all are gluten free, yeast free, suitable for vegetarians and most are delivered in a vegetable capsule. Best of all, femMED formulas are designed to work on their own, or in combination with other femMED formulas to achieve multiple health goals. All products are produced in a Canadian pharmaceutically licensed facility. All formulas are $29.95 each and are available at major retailers across Canada or online at http://www.femmed.com.

About Camille Lawson, RN, BA, Med

Camille has been empowering clients in the healthcare profession for over 20 years. She is a Registered Nurse, a sexuality educator and consultant, and has also been a private practice psychotherapist specializing in relationships. Camille is respected for her expertise in nutrition, and has recently been studying the effects of toxicity on our health. She is committed to educating people about the importance of proper cleansing and replenishing of nutrients in order to balance brain chemistry to create the conditions necessary to achieve optimal health and vitality. Camille speaks professionally to a wide variety of groups with the overall goal of empowering people to be the best they can be!

Camille is solution focused, compassionate, and provides CLARITY. She believes every life is passionate and rich and should be filled with health, wealth and freedom – in every sense of these words. She is a successful entrepreneur and a true leader that others want to partner with.

Her work is groundbreaking in the area of brain chemistry and nutrition – this changes lives physically, mentally and emotionally. She is also a writer and her articles appear in various publications and on the internet. Camille is a guest lecturer and she is regularly asked to address diverse populations – everyone wants solutions that work!

About Kelli Young, Med, BScOT, OTReg.(Ont.)

Kelli Young earned her degree in occupational therapy in 1992 from the University of Western Ontario. She is a registered occupational therapist with training, certification and expertise in the areas of Marriage and Family Therapy, and Sex Therapy. Since 1992 she has worked in the Eating Disorders Program at the Toronto General Hospital where she provides group, individual, family and couple therapy. She also has a private practice in Toronto.

Kelli has extensive training in sex therapy, including a practicum in the Sexual Medicine Counseling Unit at Sunnybrook and Women's Health Sciences Centre. She has also completed the “Intensive Sex Therapy Training Institute” (2001); the “Advanced Training Program in Treating Female Sexual Dysfunction” (2002) and the “Sexual Attitudes Reassessment (SAR)” Institute (2006) through the University of Guelph. She has training and experience in a variety of couple and family therapy models, including Narrative Therapy, Emotionally Focused Couple Therapy, and Feminist Therapy, which are approaches that she draws from extensively in her work. She also utilizes principles and methods of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.

Kelli holds a teaching appointment (rank of Lecturer) at the University of Toronto, Department of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy in the Faculty of Medicine. Kelli is the recipient of several teaching awards. Most recently she received the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine, Department of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy 2011 Community Partners Award for “Outstanding Significant Contributions during 2010-2011”.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360731.htm