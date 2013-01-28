Think Big Partners and Denver-Based Entrepreneur Launch Bodeefit Fitness App

Think Big Partners has teamed up with Adam Griffin, Denver-based serial entrepreneur, to develop and launch Bodeefit, a new type of mobile and online fitness app.

Startup accelerator and business incubator Think Big Partners has teamed up with Adam Griffin, Denver-based serial entrepreneur, to create, develop and launch Bodeefit, a new type of fitness app that incorporates Crossfit-inspired movements and Paleo nutrition plans.

Bodeefit, unlike any other fitness app on the market today, is a free application that sends daily Crossfit-inspired workouts, healthy Paleo-inspired recipes and tips to develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle. The app sends Crossfit and bootcamp-style workouts to a user's email inbox or mobile phone every morning and therefore, does not require expensive gym memberships or workout equipment that other exercise plans do.

“I have always had a belief that there are too many barriers to people and their fitness,” explains Adam Griffin, founder of Bodeefit. “Gym costs, trainer fees, confidence barriers, time in the day. Bodeefit was created to remove those barriers.”

In addition to providing an easy, at-home exercise plan for users, Bodeefit also sends healthy recipes to a user's email inbox or mobile phone courtesy of PaleOMG, owned by Bodeefit team member, Juli Bauer.

In order to see his dream for Bodeefit come to life, Griffin sought out Kansas City-based startup accelerator, Think Big Partners. Griffin and his Bodeefit team have outsourced Think Big Partners as the “tech talent” behind the build-phase of Bodeefit.

“The natural evolution of Bodeefit is into the app marketplace, whether that be web-based or mobile,” says Griffin. “Given Think Big Partners' relationship with Microsoft, Blake Miller [partner at Think Big Partners] approached me about getting an app into the Windows 8 app store and the opportunity was a great fit.”

“We have used this not only as an opportunity to build a killer app, but also to explore the Windows 8 platform,” says Blake Miller. “We want to build on it, experience it and then help others do the same. This is a tremendous opportunity for both Bodeefit and Think Big Partners for discovering a new distribution channel.”

Although Bodeefit has only been live online for a few days, the startup currently boasts 6,000 email list sign-ups as well as over 3,000 Facebook “Likes”. The Bodeefit Facebook page has become a community for fitness enthusiasts and fosters hundreds of messages and comments from Bodeefit athletes.

Griffin's plan is to continue to grow the Bodeefit community organically and introduce new products along the way.

“I am incredibly motivated to reach as many people as possible with Bodeefit,” says Griffin. “We genuinely improve someone's life in a way that carries far beyond fitness. I am regularly receiving emails and messages from people thanking me for Bodeefit and what we provide, and there is literally no better feeling in the world than knowing we touched a person's life in a small way.”

Miller of Think Big Partners agrees: “Bodeefit isn't just about the workout or even the food. It's a lifestyle. It's a mindset. It's a community of people that are all striving to be the best.”

About Bodeefit:

Bodeefit is a fitness app that finds its roots in Crossfit movements and programming, as well as the paleo lifestyle. Bodeefit was founded by a group of Crossfitters who realized there is a need to remove barriers between people and their health. Bodeefit is designed so you can do workouts anywhere, anytime with no equipment and eat the foods our bodies are designed to consume. It's a P90X alternative, an at-home Crossfit, a nutrition guide and the answer to your fitness goals. To learn more about Bodeefit, please visit http://www.bodeefit.com.

About Think Big Partners:

Think Big Partners is an early-stage startup accelerator and mentorship-based collaborative network located in Kansas City, Missouri. Think Big Partners has successfully launched or grown over 150 successful companies with its creation of coworking spaces (bizperc), entrepreneurial conferences (Think Big Kansas City and iKC), essential services, startup resources and funding (Think Big Ventures). To learn more about Think Big Partners, please visit http://www.thinkbigpartners.com.

