Splash Media U Earns SACS CASI Accreditation

Splash Media U™ President Paul Slack announced today that Splash Media U has earned accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI), an accreditation division of AdvancED. This action was taken at the AdvancED Accreditation Commission meeting conducted on January 24, 2013.

SACS CASI provides nationally-recognized accreditation, the purpose of which is continuous school improvement focused on increasing student performance. To earn accreditation, schools must meet SACS CASI's high standards, be evaluated by a team of professionals from outside the school, and implement a continuous process of school improvement.

Splash Media U provides Social Media Marketing training 100 percent online. Splash Media U has over 500 social media lessons covering six courses (General Studies, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Blogging and YouTube). Splash Media U prides itself in being at the forefront of educating workers in this revolutionary new industry of social media. It is Splash Media U's mission to become the standard by which social media marketing is taught around the globe, and this accreditation is just one step toward that goal.

“Accreditation demonstrates to our students and education partners that we are focused on raising student achievement, providing an innovative and enriching learning environment, and maintaining an efficient and effective operation staffed by highly qualified social media educators,” Slack said.

Splash Media U joins the ranks of other top-tier educators across the country who have been accredited by SACS CASI. SACS CASI accreditation is recognized across state lines, which not only eases the transfer process as students move from accredited school to accredited school but also assures students that the school is meeting nationally accepted standards for quality and successful professional practice.

Dr. Mark Elgart, President/CEO of AdvancED, the parent organization of SACS CASI, stated, “SACS CASI Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school on the primary goal of creating lifelong learners. Splash Media U is to be commended for engaging in this process and demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement.”

About AdvancED and SACS CASI

Dedicated to advancing excellence in education through accreditation, research and professional services, AdvancED is the world's largest education community, serving and engaging 30,000 public and private schools and school systems in more than 70 countries and serving over 16 million students. AdvancED is the parent organization of the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI).

SACS CASI is a non-governmental, voluntary agency that accredits nearly 13,000 public and non-public institutions throughout the world.

About Splash Media, LP

Based in Dallas, Texas, Splash Media is one of the largest firms in the United States to provide full social media marketing services for businesses around the world. Splash Media designs customized social media strategies for clients, provides text and video content, incorporates traditional Internet marketing and SEO, and monitors online reputations and brand mentions.

Splash Media's unique services for clients include a $5.3 million video production facility using state-of-the-art virtual reality sets and an Emmy Award-winning video production staff. The blend of interactive digital marketing and leading-edge video results in compelling content that drives new business leads and creates thriving online communities for customers.

Splash Media also offers its own software product: SplashCube™, a one-of-a-kind social media management tool that grades businesses on their use of social networks and provides real-time guidance for building online communities; and Splash Media U, the first training and certification program for those wanting a career in social media marketing. Visit http://www.splashmediau.com for more information.

