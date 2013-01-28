Latin American Cargo's Business Consulting Branch Expects Much from this Year's Brazilian Industrial Trade Shows

Large Brazilian Industrial Trade Shows are scheduled for the end of January, and Latin American Cargo's business consulting team see this as an excellent opportunity for businesses worldwide to showcase their products or services.

Latin American Cargo (LAC), a shipping company specializing in trade with all of Latin America, expects Brazilian industrial trade shows to be more popular than ever. This is due to United States President's second term in office, which some say will continue deepening the economic ties between the two countries. The business consulting branch at LAC sees trade increasing in Brazil in the lead up towards the 2014 FIFA World Cup to be held in Rio de Janeiro.

LAC is on the front lines of economic activity, being a freighter across many different countries. LAC picks up on the latest trends and uses that information to best advise the clients of their business consulting team. This section of the LAC business model takes an active role in supporting their client's efforts in different countries, aiding with many aspects of planning, analysis, and implementation.

One way that is continually suggested is for businesses to become involved in events which showcase their product or service to the right market. Manufacturing clients sometimes head to Brazilian industrial trade shows for this, as they are some of the biggest in the world. These events also help form networks of contacts of potential clients, partners, suppliers and more. Since Brazil has strong connections to the Americas and Asia it is one of the best places to meet a variety of companies and clients from around the world.

Sao Paulo is the host of one of these Brazilian industrial trade shows, the InfraBrazil Expo & Summit, on January 28th and 29th. LAC and the business consulting team see this as an opportunity for their clients but also for themselves, with specific expositions on the latest in railways, freighting, and shipping.

There are also more opportunities for industrial suppliers and engineering companies, with Brazil auctioning off the rights to on and offshore regions for natural gas and oil exploration. These may increase not only investor activity, but also raise the number of companies operating in Brazil who would require suppliers, resources, and expertise.

Latin American Cargo is positive when it comes to the economic future of Brazil, with many opportunities remaining open for their business consulting clients. Brazilian industrial trade shows may not be perfect for every company, but by no means is this the only thing Brazil has to offer.

About Latin American Cargo

Latin American Cargo (LAC) is a shipping and freighting company specializing in shipments going to and from different areas in Latin America. Recently gaining NVOCC status in the USA, LAC has expanded its abilities to serve customers who need to ship their goods from Canada and the US territories to Latin America. LAC is experienced with air, sea and ground transport, and it's Mexfreight division, short for Mexican Freight, handles almost exclusively the transport to and from Mexico and acts primarily as a road transportation service.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359458.htm