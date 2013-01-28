Splash Media, LP Awarded AdvancED Corporation Accreditation

This means that Splash Media and all of its schools are accredited, and that the corporation is recognized across the nation as a quality education system.

Splash Media, LP CEO Chris Kraft announced today that Splash Media was granted AdvancED Corporation Accreditation from the AdvancED Accreditation Commission, the recognized national commission that confers accreditation. Splash Media achieved accreditation under AdvancED System's rigorous Accreditation Model. This means that the corporation and all of its schools are accredited, and that Splash Media is recognized across the nation as a quality education system. Splash Media offers full service social media marketing packages as well as a master certification program through Splash Media U, the education division of Splash Media.

The corporation's school, Splash Media U, is accredited by the Southern Association Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI), an accreditation division of AdvancED. The corporation has responsibility to ensure that its corporate-owned or franchised schools continuously meet the rigorous accreditation standards.

The accreditation process involves three ongoing components: 1) meeting high quality standards; 2) implementing a continuous process of improvement; and 3) engaging in quality assurance through internal and external review.

“Corporation Accreditation, as conferred by the AdvancED Accreditation Commission, provides Splash Media a nationally-recognized mark of quality for our social media education corporation,” Kraft said. “It demonstrates to our clients, students, and education partners our commitment to excellence, and our openness to external review and feedback—but most importantly, our desire to be the best we can be on behalf of the clients and students we serve.”

Dr. Mark Elgart, President/CEO of AdvancED, stated, “Corporation Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire corporation on the primary goal of creating lifelong learners. Splash Media is to be commended for engaging in this process and demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement.”

Clients, students, and interested community members can learn more about the AdvancED System Accreditation Process at http://www.advanc-ed.org, and more about Splash Media at http://www.splashmedia.com.

About AdvancED

Dedicated to advancing excellence in education through accreditation, research and professional services, AdvancED is the world's largest education community, serving and engaging 30,000 public and private schools and school systems in more than 70 countries and serving over 16 million students. AdvancED is the parent organization of the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI).

Accreditation is a process of helping institutions improve through a systematic program of evaluation, assuring that an institution not only meets quality standards, but also that it demonstrates a continuous commitment to providing quality education programs that are aimed at improving student performance.

For more information, please visit http://www.advanc-ed.org.

About Splash Media, LP

Based in Dallas, Texas, Splash Media is one of the largest firms in the United States to provide full social media marketing services for businesses around the world. Splash Media designs customized social media strategies for clients, provides text and video content, incorporates traditional Internet marketing and SEO, and monitors online reputations and brand mentions.

Splash Media's unique services for clients include a $5.3 million video production facility using state-of-the-art virtual reality sets and an Emmy Award-winning video production staff. The blend of interactive digital marketing and leading-edge video results in compelling content that drives new business leads and creates thriving online communities for customers.

Splash Media also offers its own software product: SplashCube™, a one-of-a-kind social media management tool that grades businesses on their use of social networks and provides real-time guidance for building online communities; and Splash Media U, the first training and certification program for those wanting a career in social media marketing. Visit http://www.splashmediau.com for more information.

For more information, please visit http://www.splashmediau.com.

