EIT Supply, Environmental Supply Company, Announces its New Line of Certified Environmental Test Kits

Anyone can now test for environmental concerns, like asbestos, E. coli and BPA, without hiring an expensive professional.

Today, EIT Supply announced immediate availability of its New Line of Certified In-Home Test Kits, enabling Parents, Contractors, Home Inspectors, Realtors, Teachers, Homeowners, Tenants, Landlords, Lawyers, Advocates, Insurance Agents, Property Managers, Farmers and anyone else concerned about environmental hazards to test for a variety of toxins and chemical. These include Lead in water, Mold, Lead in saliva, Asbestos, Lead in toys, E. Coli Bacteria, Cyanide Sulfide, Fecal Coliform, Volatile Organic Compounds, Motor Oil, Toxic & Heavy Metals, Pesticides & Herbicides, Indoor Air Quality, BPA & Phthalates and additional kits to be launched in the near future.

“Our kits are the only certified laboratory all-inclusive line that includes everything needed to take a sample and get the results: All sampling materials (gloves, shoe covers, test tubes etc), detailed instructions, legally defensible chain of custody and result documentation, pre-paid return shipping to the lab, pre-paid lab analysis & results are included. No certification, licensing or training is needed to use these test kits. They are literally an Environmental Professional in a box,” said Lee Wasserman, President of EIT Supply.

Currently, there are numerous regulations around the country, that, by law, require many trades and industries to self regulate themselves by collecting required samples before, during or after a job is performed. This lab sampling kit product line completely supports many of these programs for example, Philadelphia's new lead paint disclosure and certification law. As we move into the future, it is likely that government will continue to look for places to reduce expenses across the board while also looking for additional revenue sources. Thus, additional need for test kits will occur.

Quick access via the internet to millions of articles about the dangers of environmental toxins and other concerns are only seconds away. The need for continual monitoring of one's own environment substantially increases the need to inexpensively, simplistically and quickly identify these environmental concerns. These kits create the type of self-help today's society requires.

