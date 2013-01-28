Charitable Company Brings 'Must-Have' Products And Party-Like Atmosphere To New York's Biggest Gift Stage

ChariTotes Launches Unique New Gift Items At The January 2013 New York International Gift Fair

Entrepreneur Taylor Greenberg Goldy is celebrating the launch of some amazing new products this season. Her timing is perfect: It's time for the 2013 New York International Gift Fair. The ChariTotes theme for the 2013 NYIGF is, “We Like To Party!” and the action at the booth will indeed be fun and engaging. But the party's real guests of honor are the company's amazing new products – a trio of design-it-yourself gift kits that are sure to widen eyes and leave jaws duly dropped.

First up, Design A Baseball Cap. Each cap is a blank canvas waiting to express the wearer's unique personality to the world. The Design A Puppet Show kit is ChariTotes' answer to every kid's dream of putting on a show. These kits are a thoughtfully plain framework that allows creative minds to soar.

ChariTotes is featuring a one-of-a-kind Design A Theater kit – Quite simply, there's nothing else like it out there. It's ingeniously simple and provides a great springboard for imaginative play. It's a life-size theater where kids can act out any story their hearts desire. Check out the ChariTotes website at http://charitotes.com for details on these and all the other ChariTotes products.

While fun is ChariTotes' current focus, giving back is at the core of Greenberg Goldy's company. ChariTotes' stylish craft kits have become the must-have centerpiece for holidays, birthdays, family gatherings, special milestone events, rainy day activities – in other words any time, anywhere. Plus they're packaged in their own carrying case so they make a great take-along for travel.

ChariTotes donates 10% of all profits to the Pediatric Cancer Foundation, a non-profit charity. Find out more about them at http://www.pcfweb.org.

For more information about ChariTotes products, please visit http://shop.charitotes.com/. Retailers and media can stop by and preview ChariTote's collection at Booth # 2444 at the 2013 New York International Gift Fair. More information about the 2013 New York International Gift fair can be obtained by visiting http://www.nyigf.com.

