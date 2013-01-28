Tom O'Connor Joins GGO E-Discovery Consulting and Services

Attorney, Author, e-Discovery Expert Joins GGO to Assist Corporations and Law Firms Making Critical Decisions for the coming ‘New Age' of E-Discovery

GGO, creators of the Digital WarRoom platform for accessible, affordable e-discovery, today announced that e-discovery expert, author and attorney Tom O'Connor has joined the company in a Senior Consultant role.

“I'm excited to join the team who is making significant advances with e-discovery technology”, said O'Connor. “A few years ago, in my consulting role as Gulf Coast Legal Technology, I brought GGO in to support hosted e-discovery in matters related to the BP Oil spill litigation. The process was flawless, and the client was very satisfied with the software and the project results. In the course of working with GGO, I realized how wicked smart these guys are. I can bring them any database or document analytics challenge, and they take it on with gusto. After several clients had the same positive experience (some with GGO full-service hosted review, and some on Digital WarRoom in-house software), I knew that this company has a roadmap for success.”

O'Connor literally wrote the book on the new trend of ‘mainstreaming' e-discovery for all cases. The book, co-authored with noted expert Bruce Olson, is titled 'E-Discovery for Small Cases: Managing Digital Evidence and ESI'. “In my years of consulting on e-discovery, it's clear that enterprises and law firms always have a mix of cases, in terms of data volume, client budget, and case complexity. Most e-discovery solutions in the industry aim at the large, complex cases with large volumes of data. The price tag is high, often too high for the average case. The relative lack of affordable solutions leaves attorneys to improvise and ‘hack' at document review for everyday matters,” said O'Connor.

“GGO was the first to recognize organizations face short-duration, low-volume cases as well as wide-scope complex matters that span months or years,” Tom continued. The idea behind GGO and Digital WarRoom is that every case should be supportable on a single software platform. My clients can use Digital WarRoom Pro software on their PC (at a cost less than $1000) or Digital WarRoom WorkGroup on a server to process, analyze, review and produce documents on their own, for the typical case. When the scope or requirements expand beyond their comfort level, I bring in the GGO team to host the database, assist with project management and provide custom analytics to get the job done. Law firms and corporate legal teams should know that there truly is a universal e-discovery solution, and a great resource here.”

Law firms, Litigation Support teams, and Corporate Counsel are invited to contact Tom for a low-key complimentary evaluation and discussion of their e-discovery plans. Contact Tom at tom(at)ggollc(dot)com.

About Tom O'Connor

Tom O'Connor is a nationally known consultant, speaker and writer in the area of computerized litigation support systems. He serves as Senior E-Discovery consultant at GGO. Tom is a frequent lecturer on the subject of legal technology. He's also a prolific writer, having authored numerous articles in legal publications such as this one and several books, most recently E-Discovery for Small Cases from the ABA. Tom is a New England native, but currently resides in New Orleans where he is engaged in a number of pro bono activities for the Gulf Coast legal community.

About GGO

Since its inception in 2002, GGO has provided e-discovery hosting services, consulting and project management on over 3500 complex e-discovery matters in response to litigation, government investigations, M&A actions and other legal challenges. Custom services include forensic analysis, target data preservation from Enterprise ECM systems, WIKIs, collaborative tools, web and cloud-based applications, and Gist™ Technology Assisted Review. In 2011, GGO introduced the Digital WarRoom® line of software products, spanning the entire e-discovery lifecycle from capture through processing, review, and production.

Headquartered in Seattle, GGO also provides hosting and services at offices in New York, Santa Clara, San Francisco, Dallas, Los Angeles, New Orleans and London, serving all markets in Europe, Asia and North America. Leading global corporations, Fortune 1000 companies, Am Law 100 law firms, and government agencies, including the Library of Congress, rely on GGO for robust technology and personalized service. To learn more about GGO, visit http://www.ggollc.com

