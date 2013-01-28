New Version of Tendril Energize™ Expands Availability of Home Energy Management to Much Broader Group of Electricity Consumers

Enriched Flagship Application Enables Energy Providers to Engage Customers Using Everything from Real-time Data to Zero Data

Tendril®, the leader in delivering consumer engagement applications and services, today announced the release of a new version of Tendril Energize, the company's flagship home energy management application suite. The new release encompasses several enhancements that dramatically expand the number of customers to whom energy providers can offer energy efficiency and demand management programs and the ease with which these programs can be deployed.

One of the key features of the new release is support for customers who are not connected to a smart meter or an Automatic Meter Reading/Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMR/AMI) network. Another is an enhanced mobile experience for the iPhone.

In the past, online home energy management programs required the ingest of data from smart meters or AMI/AMR networks, as well as integration with the utility back office. Now Tendril Energize extends the benefits of energy consumer engagement to customers who have nothing more than monthly bill data, as well as to “zero data” customers who have no billing information or energy consumption history.

To streamline the rollout of at-scale energy efficiency projects and to empower all types of energy consumers to benefit from Tendril's energy management tools, Tendril Energize extends the core user experience to two new engagement modes:



Zero Data Mode - a new engagement experience for residential utility customers who may not have access to smart meter capabilities or utility-provided usage data. With just a zip code and some basic household information, and leveraging Tendril's advanced physics-based building model, consumers can access premise and appliance-based energy usage estimates, energy savings recommendations, expert and social advice forums and weekly energy challenges in the form of an interactive game inviting players to take part in and share energy-saving activities with like-minded energy consumers and experts.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10353837.htm

Monthly Billing Data Mode - residential customers with access to utility-provided bill data can now review bill history as well as full consumption data for insights and trends. These customers can take full advantage of Energize's rich customer interface, which offers savings goal and budgeting tools, weekly challenges, personalized efficiency recommendations, expert advice forums and full social media-based community support.

"For some utilities to drive meaningful and large-scale energy efficiency programs, they need to engage with customers while overcoming technology or infrastructure limitations," said Adrian Tuck, CEO of Tendril. “With the latest enhancements to Energize, utilities can now more easily reach service area-wide deployments without massive investments in new infrastructure or custom integration projects. The result is engagement with customers on a much larger scale, but with less complexity for the energy provider and its customers.”

With this update to Energize, Tendril also launches a multi-function native iOS mobile application for the iPhone. Users on the go can now directly control and program smart thermostats and devices from the palms of their hands. Additionally, users may snapshot energy usage and similar home comparison graphs, and share these snapshots to social networks via Facebook, Twitter, email and SMS. Demand response program participants can stay informed remotely of progressing events via direct mobile notifications, as well as manage participation in those events.

This news is just the latest example of the momentum Tendril has achieved in enabling large-scale home energy management programs. In 2012, Origin Energy announced it is using Tendril Energize for its recently launched national energy management campaign, Origin Smart in Australia. Reliant Energy in Texas deployed Tendril's Insight in-home displays to 10,000 of its customers last year.

Based on field research grounded in behavioral science and cognitive psychology, Tendril Energize's web-based product suite and mobile application creates an active learning experience where consumers can gain insight into their energy use and learn how to control consumption based on their unique goals. The result is persistent and active consumer participation in managing home energy use with meaningful results. By expanding the universe of eligible households to those without smart meter infrastructure, Tendril Energize enables energy service providers to accelerate consumer participation along an energy value chain that encompasses energy efficiency, demand response, direct load control and orchestrated home energy management systems (e.g., distributed generation, solar, electric vehicles), allowing them to meet their business objectives and regulatory requirements.

About Tendril®

Tendril is changing the way the world uses energy with its groundbreaking consumer engagement applications and services. Energy providers, product manufacturers, and consumer channel partners use Tendril's solutions to foster deeper consumer relationships, differentiate their products, achieve business objectives and drive increased value over the lifetime of the consumer. The company's flagship application suite, Tendril Energize delivers the insight, choice and control utilities and consumers need to meet their energy management goals. All of its solutions are built on Tendril Connect™, a software platform that integrates an ecosystem of product and service providers, enabling them to engage consumers and seamlessly engage, extend and evolve their offerings.

Tendril works with more than 35 energy providers as well as product and service providers and has implemented more than 50 smart energy projects around the world. In 2012, the company opened its platform to developers to support the creation of an open application marketplace. It now has more than 500 developers registered in the program and more than 20 applications have been built using Tendril Connect.

Tendril is headquartered in Boulder, Colo. It is venture backed by VantagePoint Capital Partners, Siemens Venture Capital (SVC), Good Energies, RRE Ventures and GE. For more information, visit http://www.tendrilinc.com.

###