A New Take on Resolutions: Getting Organized in 2013 Using Mind Maps

Lucidchart's improved mind maps will make it easier to set goals in 2013.

The best way to take control of life in 2013 is to compile thoughts and goals into one central, accessible space. This simple step keeps the goal setter honest and increases the likelihood of actually achieving success.

A great way to catalog and organize goals is to use a mind map. Lucidchart has just improved their mind mapping tool to include collapsible branches which means that it is easier than ever to keep your thoughts organized. A mind map starts with a central theme and then branches out into subtopics. Each subtopic can then be broken down into smaller sections with greater detail. For example, if the goal is to lose weight, make the central topic “Lose weight.” Subtopics could include “Cut down on drinking/smoking”, “Dine out less frequently”, and “Try one new vegetarian dish per week.”

If the goal for 2013 is focusing on professional life, crafting a mind map to solidify goals and track progress makes sense. Eliza Wright, PR representative at Lucidchart, noted that “to make a greater impact at work, you can use feedback from your peers and supervisors to shape your central topic and subtopics, then do some research on how to meet your objectives.” All of this information can be housed and neatly organized within the mind map itself. Because of their visual nature, mind maps enable the goal setter to see and digest crucial information at a glance.

Any diagrammer should consider using a critically acclaimed program like Lucidchart. The benefits of using an online diagramming tool are numerous, and include advantages like:

Greater security - Traditional mind mapping programs require a download and installation. With Lucidchart, there is no need to worry about malicious software or viruses, because no downloading is required.

Faster diagramming - Use our hot keys to speed up the diagramming process. Hot keys are simple, intuitive keyboard shortcuts that enable a mind map creation in just seconds. Even mind map branches are collapsible for enhanced readability.

Peace of mind - Every document hosted on Lucidchart is backed up to multiple secure data centers, so there are no worries about backing up or losing data. We also maintain robust revision histories, so reversion to an earlier mind map version is always possible.

On-the-go access - Lucidchart is built on open web standards, which means diagrams are accessible from any location, on any browser, with any device. All that is needed is an Internet connection.

Try our mind map demo here to see how fast and effective mind mapping can be.

About Lucidchart

Founded in 2010, Lucidchart is a web-based diagramming application used by business teams and individuals to create compelling and attractive visual communications, right in a web browser. Our software offers real-time collaboration, an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, and enterprise-level reliability. With hundreds of thousands of users, Lucidchart is one of the most popular productivity apps in the Chrome Web Store and Google Apps Marketplace. For more information about Lucidchart, please email sales (at) lucidchart (dot) com or visit http://www.lucidchart.com.

