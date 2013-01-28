Zip Conferencing Announces the Availability of Operator Assisted Conference Calls

Zip Conferencing now provides Operator Assisted Conference Calls to customers with large audiences and special requirements.

Zip Conferencing announced today that it now offers Operator Assisted Conference Calls in addition to the automated conference call options it provides today.

Operator Assisted Conference Calls allow customers to hold a conference call with a large number of attendees while maintaining audio quality and order in the meeting. The operator is able to orchestrate functions during the call that are not available with an automated meeting such as a Question and Answer Session or Polling of the participants.

“Zip Conferencing is proud to be able to offer high quality Operator Assisted Conference Calls at industry leading rates,” said Jim Miller, President of Zip Conferencing. “Our customers can now receive the same level of services as any other provider without having to pay the high rates usually associated with these types of services.”

Operator Assisted Conference Call Features

There are a number of features available with an Operator Assisted Conference Call but the most important feature is the operator. A dedicated operator handles everything from pre-conference support to customized introductions to interactive Q&A and polling sessions with the participants. Conference calls with thousands of participants can be managed as the operator will keep all participants muted until the Q&A session when they will escort individuals into the conference one at a time. And during the entire meeting the operator maintains a private discussion with the host of the meeting to orchestrate the details.

At the conclusion of the conference call a replay of the meeting can be made available for participants who were unable to join the live event. A recording of the meeting to post on a web site or archive and a full transcription of the call are also available. Operator Assisted Conference Calls are used for investor meetings, employee meetings or large scale customer events.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10348653.htm