Titan Technologies International Uncovers Colombian Hydraulic Torque Wrench Supplier Misrepresenting The Titan Brand

While training new dealers and meeting with prospective customers in South America, Titan finds that counterfeit bolting tools have been sold to end users under the Titan brand.

Titan Technologies International, a worldwide leader of hydraulic torque wrenches and other industrial bolting tools, has discovered a tool supplier misrepresenting themselves under the Titan brand.

Titan warns all parties purchasing any of Titan's hydraulic torque wrenches and other high-end bolting solutions to be sure they are purchasing only from a Titan authorized dealer. Any questions about the authenticity of a dealer, or product should be directed to Titan's main office. Look on our web site and compare the TM and made in USA stamp if the tool looks inferior.

Titan knock-off items are not made of the same quality materials or processes as tools made in Titan's world class Arlington, NJ machine shop with ISO 9001:2008 and Aerospace AS9104A certification. Titan has also made significant upgrades to their tools to improve their safety and performance. Titan warns that these counterfeit tools can put users in significant danger.

“Counterfeiters do not care about quality control or what happens to end-users who are using these substandard products. There is no guarantee they have gone through any sort of inspection or rigorous testing to uphold to the highest standards of true Titan products,” says Ron Torretti, General Manager at Titan.

Tools purchased from non-authorized Titan dealers are not covered under the Titan Product Warranty. All of the counterfeit hydraulic torque wrenches discovered are made in either China or India, not AMT where Titan manufactures all of its hydraulic torque wrenches.

If you are in question of whether or not a tool dealer is an authorized Titan representative, or if you suspect a dealer is selling counterfeit products, please contact Titan Technologies International at sales@titanti.com.

About Titan Technologies International

Titan Technologies is a worldwide leading manufacturer of hydraulic torque wrenches, pneumatic and electric torque wrenches, hydraulic tensioning and other high-end bolting solutions. Titan products are relied upon by a wide variety of industries, including oil and gas, mining and construction, power plants, shipyards, steel mills, locomotives, and off-road equipment and cranes. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Titan is privately held with offices worldwide and distribution in more than forty countries. Visit http://www.titanti.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebtitan-technologies/hydraulic-torque-wrenches/prweb10340786.htm