123RF.com's Exclusive Logo Designs Now Available

Supplier of Royalty-Free images has recently expanded its product line to include new logo designs for clients.

123RF.com, supplier of Royalty-Free images, vector illustrations and footage clips, made an official announcement today regarding the addition of exclusive logo designs to their broad list of creative content. Specifically created to represent and convey principles of a company, these logo designs can now be used by new organizations to create a strong brand identity, thus allowing them to stand out amongst their competitors.

“During our eight years in the Royalty-Free stock photo industry, we have been approached by clients who want to utilize our vector illustrations as company logos. As logos under a Royalty-Free license cannot be trademarked, we often have to dissuade our clients from using this form of stock logos. These recent influx of demand for professionally designed corporate logos at affordable prices motivated us to create this new line of exclusive logos to meet this market niche,” said Stephanie Sitt, CEO of 123RF.

Currently, 123RF.com has a total of 1,000 ready-made logo designs but more will be added on a regular basis. These logo designs are available in various categories such as Business, Technology, Communications, Environmental and Retail, amongst others, priced at 250 download credits per logo, with each credit available for as low as $0.68.

“In alignment with our business model, this new product line serves as a great alternative to costly logo designs which can exceed the budgets of most start-up businesses. We are offering them the opportunity to reduce designing cost and time of creating a professional corporate image while introducing a package plan that will suit their budget requirements,” Sitt continues.

With the launch of exclusive logo designs, 123RF.com has successfully positioned itself as a one-stop center for all things Royalty-Free. They consistently meet the needs and demands of clients from all industries, providing them with ideal content for all their creative projects. They have also evolved to become a low price leader of over 17,300,000 Royalty-Free content, with growing users of more than 2,200,000 creatives worldwide.

“To date, all of our logos are designed by an in-house team but we have plans to include designs from freelance designers who wish to contribute to the collection as we have had interested individuals inquiring about the possibility of contributing to this section as well. The response has been more than encouraging,” Sitt adds.

To view more logo designs or for more information about 123RF.com, please visit http://www.123rf.com/logo/.

About 123RF.com

123RF.com is renowned for being a low price leader of Royalty-Free content. Their collection consists of more than 17,300,000 stock photos, editorial images, vector illustrations, footage clips, exclusive logo designs and soon, audio files.123RF.com operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and can be contacted via telephone, email or LiveChat for assistance regarding any product or service.

