New Xulon Title Delves Into Crucial Truths of Christianity

Julius Kola Oloke's manuscript leaves no stone unturned in quest to empower Christians

Within the pages of Julius Kola Oloke's new book, Rhema Powered by Faith ($14.99, paperback, 978-1-62419-904-2; $7.49, e-book, 978-1-62419-905-9) readers will receive extensive teaching on God's truth, and how different kinds of truth can be applied to their lives. The author hopes to instill the belief in the reader that every limitation has an expiration date.

“The readers will learn how to pull out of their hearts stones and thorns that are capable of hindering them from generating the needed faith to ‘limit limitations',” states the author. “The book will show to them how to sow the written word of God (logos) into the soil of their hearts, and how to nurture it to become a revealed word (rhema).”

Julius Kola Oloke is a professor of microbiology and biotechnology at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), in Ogbomoso, Nigeria. He is a member of the Governing Council, Baptist Theological Seminary, and a member of the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Baptist Convention. He is the founding chairman of LAUTECH Chapel; a post he has held for more than twenty years. He is the president of Trinity Partners, the president of Trinity Immunoefficient Laboratories, and the president of Alpha Biotechnologies. He is married to Olufunnso Olanike and has been blessed with two children: Olakorde and Ireoluwatomi.

