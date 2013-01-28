Multi-Software Binary Options Affiliate Program Launched - Binary United

Binary United has just launched its most innovative affiliate program which will soon give traders and their affiliate partners the option of many different trading platforms under one roof

With the only, soon-to-be-implemented multi-software binary options affiliate program on the market, Binary United redefines customer choice. Affiliates will have access to a wide variety of marketing options while traders can select the trading platform that is right for them.

The market is changing and Binary United is leading the way offering the best options brands under one roof. There is no need to jump from website to website looking at different trading platforms and comparing options brokers. With Binary United, everything is located in one place. Now affiliates can offer multiple platforms without juggling accounts and traders can pick the broker they find most appealing without leaving the affiliate website.

The company has created a unique solution that will provide marketing reviews on a daily basis. "We have a team of top financial analysts that deliver daily reviews on what is happening on the markets around the world. Your clients will never be left stranded and can learn from the informative articles to ensure a better quality of trading," said Steve Alex, PR manager for Binary United. The company offers an expert team of senior binary option brokers who make sure that every lead is treated with care and each potential client is contacted as soon as possible.

Steve Alex continued to say, "With us, you can be sure to earn the highest commissions available. We appreciate what role our affiliates play to ensure that all sides of the equation stay happy. It only takes a few seconds to realize that the responsive design and optimization of our landing pages together with an easy access, even with an iPad, ensures the best conversion rate." The company provides a great selection of all kinds of creative and marketing materials affiliates need. From banners and landing pages to training materials and referral bonuses. "Binary United is the missing link between binary options and affiliate partners," said Alex.

Binary United offers payment options that include Moneybookers and bank wire transfers. Affiliate managers are available to help affiliates that need alternative payment arrangements.

About BinaryUnited.com

Binary United is a leading binary options affiliate program whose representatives boast 10 years of experience in the trading and affiliate businesses. The company offers the only multi-software affiliate program available on the market. The best selection of binary options trading brokers available under one platform have at their disposal a state of the art proprietary Affiliate Back Office consisting of professional and dedicated team of friendly and accessible Affiliate managers who make sure every lead is followed with a phone call from a senior broker.

